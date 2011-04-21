20 Models Off Duty For An Instant Dose of Style Inspiration

What I’m about to say should not shock you: models look good in clothes. I mean, it’s their job. No matter how many crazy combinations of clothing they layer on, it seems that they can pull off just about anything, but with so much of their time spent on set and in fittings with designers and stylists, they’ve certainly learned tricks of the trade from the experts. We’ve compiled twenty transitional model-off-duty looks that should provide you with more than enough style inspiration to carry you into the new season. Enjoy!
All photos via Imaxtree
Jessica Stam paired her sheer blouse with a patterned cardigan and neutral leggings.
Pair your sweaters with white pants to transition into spring, as demonstrated by Frida Gustavsson.
Ruby Aldridge rocks her cut-offs all year long with black tights and a long cardigan.
Abbey Lee is a master at mixing and matching.
...as is Hanne Gaby Odiele. I love the coral socks and Proenza booties!
Liu Wen demonstrates the right way to wear boyfriend jeans.
Jourdan Dunn rocks the perfect transitional jacketa leather-sleeved trench.
Arizona Muse switched out her black motorcycle jacket for a white one for spring.
Try out a long, sheer skirt like Candice Swanepoel.
Red is the color of the season! Inject some color into your wardrobe with some bright bottoms.
...or booties and a skirt like Karolina Kurkova.
...or a bold red jacket like Magdalena Frackowiak.
Freja Beha and Abbey Lee look impossibly cool in this photo, don't they? I love Freja's leather topper and Abbey's fluffy fur.
Britt Maren styles her denim shirt to perfection, all the way down to her sick Alexander Wang booties.
Who says that black and brown don't mix? Aymeline Valade proves this theory very, very wrong.
Follow in Izabel Goulart's footsteps and get yourself a rad pair of sneakers for spring.
The "la garconne" look done right, with brogues, a button-down and a fedora.
Tati Cotliar shows no fear when it comes to mixing colors, patterns and textures.
When in doubt, throw on a maxi skirtjust like Anja Rubik.
Or, try a bold-colored maxi dressleopard optional.