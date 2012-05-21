20 Things You May Have Missed This Weekend

The sunshine was back, there were music festivals aplenty and everyone who was anyone was outside making the most of the nice weather before the unofficial start to summer next weekend. Of course, that didn’t stop us from freaking out about Victoria Beckham‘s latest plans OR setting a Google calendar reminder for the new Missoni collaboration. But, when it comes to weekend news NOTHING tops Skrillex scaring off New Jersey dolphins (for real).

Missed most of the highlights? Get ready to crank up your Monday morning watercooler commentary with these 20 gems:

Fashion

Get ready — Victoria Beckham is launching her first store! (Fashionista)

And hot on the heels of the Met Ball, Rachel Zoe announces she’s ready to take on the world of couture. (Daily Mail)

Adele is amazing in many ways, but not when it comes to selling fashion magazines. (Huffington Post)

OK, we missed out on Missoni for Target, but we’ll be damned if we’re not scooping up a pair of flip flops from this new Havaianas collaboration. (Racked)

Pin-up style is back in fashion — quick, cut your bangs, grab some red lipstick and a throw on a bullet bra. (NY Times)

Beauty

Get ready to retro glam up your hair with these insta-glam Instagram snaps. (Beauty High)

Heidi Klum isn’t a natural blonde? Who knew?!? (Yahoo OMG)

Check out these workout-proof beauty products you can sweat through and still look fab. (Self)

Did you love the Chanel cruise collection? Coming soon to a beauty counter near you — the black velvet logo stickers all the models were sporting on their faces. (Style.com)

At-home mani fans rejoice — MAC is coming out with its own line of permanent nail lacquer. (Beauty Blitz)

Lifestyle

Facebook czar Mark Zuckerberg secretly got married to his long-time girlfriend this weekend and even had time to design her ruby wedding ring (you know, in between raking in 104 billion since the company went public on Friday). (SFist)

Rather than forcing you to read books by your favorite reality stars, Buzzfeed decided to take one for the team and summarized their “advice” on life, love, fashion and false eyelashes. (Buzzfeed)

Proving looking good doesn’t end at 30, Advanced Style blog rolls out a coffee table book covering the chicest AARP members on the planet. (LA Times)

We’re not the only ones obsessed with food and fashion — explore this mouth-watering mix of street style and food from Bon Appetit. (Miss Moss)

Don’t Miss out on the latest FIT exhibit starting this week. Fashion A-Z: Part 2 opens on May 23rd. (FIT)

Celebrity

Could things be getting serious between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Rumor has it she’s banned groupies from his backstage tour with Jay-Z. (Perez)

Did Justin Bieber really break up with Selena Gomez over Twitter? (E! News)

Picture proof that onscreen couple and Glee stars Lea Michele and Cory Monteith are in fact hooking up in real life. (NY Daily News)

Dear NYC hipsters; HBO wants you to look bored, show off your tats and maybe get paid for it. (Gothamist)

Oceanographers in NJ feared a performance by Skrillex during the Bamboozle Fest this past weekend would scare dolphins and throw off their migration patterns (and no, we’re not kidding). (Hollywood Reporter)

(Photo: Harper’s Bazaar UK)