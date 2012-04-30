20 Things You May Have Missed Over The Weekend



Yes, we were all still on Jessica Simpson baby watch and our dream of the perfect J.Crew shoe collaboration was shattered, but in the meantime we did learn a few surprising things over the weekend that make for some interesting Monday morning watercooler chatter:

Fashion

Sorry kids, the J.Crew and Manolo collaboration has been put on hold indefinitely. (Racked)

Fern Mallis says future designers should steer clear of Project Runway if they want a “real” career in fashion. (Fashionista)

Rachel Zoe is investing in a new members-only shopping site. Will you feel any “gilt” checking it out? (WWD)

Watch out man boobs, Simon Doonan is out to get you. (NY Magazine)

NYC isn’t the most fashionable city in America?!? We’re callin’ faulty data on this one. (Huffington Post)

Beauty

Ever wonder how much it REALLY costs to look like Kate Middleton? (Bella Sugar)

Who knew neon nail polish was illegal to make in America? (Coco Perez)

Lauren Conrad is on the ombre hair wagon again and we’re lovin’ the pink locks! (Twitter)

Miss out on Benefit Cosmetics’ hilarious training video that previewed at the Tribeca Film Festival? Here’s your chance to catch the highlights. (Daily Mail)

Would you use a polish remover that smelled like white chocolate? From the people that brought us the caviar makeover comes a sweet treat for your nails. (The Frisky)



Lifestyle

Pick up the new must-read book about tomboy style featuring pics of Alexa Chung. (LA Times)

Meet New York’s most loveable fashion mascots. (NBC New York)

Check out the new dating site that matches you based on your Klout score. (Wow, now Kim K. and Kanye suddenly make sense). (Mashable)

The secret’s finally out. New York fashionistas DO use their ovens for clothing storage. (NY Daily News)

Yummy treats inspired by the Fall/Winter 2012 fashion collections? Yes please. (Babble)

Celebrity

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon renewed their wedding vows in Paris on Friday (yawn). (NY Post)

Guess which Hunger Games star used a fake ID to buy some booze? (Stars, they’re just like us — desperate to get good buzz over the weekend.) (TMZ)

Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” Ball in Korea was totally a success (minus the annoying protestors). (MTV News)

Rachel Zoe‘s former assistant Taylor Jacobson goes on record about her new Oxygen show, former boss and Brad Goreski. (Coco Perez)

Blake Lively as a redheaded druggie drifter? See it to believe it. (Just Jared)