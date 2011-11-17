StyleCaster
20 Killer Pairs Of Shoes To Wear During The Holidays

The holiday party season officially kicks off in exactly one week on Thanksgiving. To be prepared for all of these fabulous ftes, not only is an itsy bitsy statement bag necessary, but also a killer pair of shoes that will literally knock the socks off of your fellow party guests.

When shopping for holiday footwear, beware of the fine line between tasteful and tacky – glitter can be misleading. To stay in the festive but chic realm, stick with velvets, metallic silvers and golds, and of course, some sparkle here and there. Once those feet are fancy, you’ll be the life of the party.

Click through for 20 of the most stylish shoes to get you through the busy holiday calendar. Which pair are you coveting most?

Alice + Olivia Gizelle Platform Mary Janes, $295, Shopbop

Hush Color Blocked Bow Platform, $98.64, ASOS

B Brian Atwood 'Enrika' Satin Boot, $500, Nordstrom

Boutique 9 'Victorie' Pump, $129.95, Nordstrom

DKNY Mary Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots, $295, Net-a-Porter

DV by Dolce Vita Larena Platform, $105, Revolve Clothing

Elizabeth and James Mercy Suede Platform Booties, $375, Shopbop

The Metallic Tap Oxford, $178, Madewell

Cap-toe Pumps, $99.90, Mango

Miu Miu Glitter and Suede Peep-Toe Ankle Boots, $890, Net-a-Porter

Tania Spinelli Side Pleate Bootie, $695, Nicole Miller

Around Town Pumps, $49.50, Nine West

Reed Krakoff Metal-heel Calf Hair Mules, $895, Net-a-Porter

Moon Gold Heel Boot, $296, Reiss

Sam Edelman 'Adena' Flat, $149.95, Nordstrom

Tibi Satin T-Strap Flats, $352, Shopbop

Lucite Glitter Platform Sandals, $160, Topshop

Patchwork Sandal, $129, Zara

Senso Glitter Harness Boot, $257, Pixie Market

Castalia Flat, $89.90, Rachel Rachel Roy

