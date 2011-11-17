20 Killer Pairs Of Shoes To Wear During The Holidays

The holiday party season officially kicks off in exactly one week on Thanksgiving. To be prepared for all of these fabulous ftes, not only is an itsy bitsy statement bag necessary, but also a killer pair of shoes that will literally knock the socks off of your fellow party guests.

When shopping for holiday footwear, beware of the fine line between tasteful and tacky – glitter can be misleading. To stay in the festive but chic realm, stick with velvets, metallic silvers and golds, and of course, some sparkle here and there. Once those feet are fancy, you’ll be the life of the party.

Click through for 20 of the most stylish shoes to get you through the busy holiday calendar. Which pair are you coveting most?