20 Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Statement Bags You Need to Have

Let’s face it, the holiday season it fast approaching, and we all need to be prepared. There are gifts to be bought, turkeys to be cooked and of course, parties to attend.

As our social calendars quickly start to fill up, it’s important to be well-stocked with the ultimate nightlife accessory — a tiny bag that packs a mighty punch.

Just because they may lack in size does not mean these bags lack in sophistication. The little devils are all kinds of fun, coming in bright colors, standout prints and sparkling exteriors.

We’ve rounded up the top 20 teeny weeny bags of the season that are guaranteed to add a little magic to even the most regretful of nights. (Let’s face it, we’ve all been there.)

Click through for steals and splurges on the cutest little bags you ever did see!