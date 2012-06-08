20 Stunning Pieces From Daphne Guinness’s Auction at Christie’s

On June 27, Christie’s will be staging a spectacular fashion auction featuring hundreds of pieces that style icon Daphne Guinness purchased from the late Isabella Blow. Blow was a longtime supporter of Alexander McQueen, and had a distinctly avant-garde style to boot, so the items up for auction are a dazzling mix of sculpted McQueen platforms, Prada cocktail dresses, and designer vintage.

While we may not be able to afford anything at the auction, Christie’s will be showcasing the goods from June 23 – 27 in New York, as well as online in a beautifully-shot catalogue that you can view here. For anyone who was lucky enough to see the McQueen exhibit at the Met (and there were a lot of you; attendance broke records for the museum), looking through this auction catalogue is like getting to stroll through that exhibit again. Here, we’ve highlighted 20 of our favorites for your eye candy pleasure.