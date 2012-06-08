20 Stunning Pieces From Daphne Guinness’s Auction at Christie’s

On June 27, Christie’s will be staging a spectacular fashion auction featuring hundreds of pieces that style icon Daphne Guinness purchased from the late Isabella Blow. Blow was a longtime supporter of Alexander McQueen, and had a distinctly avant-garde style to boot, so the items up for auction are a dazzling mix of sculpted McQueen platforms, Prada cocktail dresses, and designer vintage.
While we may not be able to afford anything at the auction, Christie’s will be showcasing the goods from June 23 – 27 in New York, as well as online in a beautifully-shot catalogue that you can view here. For anyone who was lucky enough to see the McQueen exhibit at the Met (and there were a lot of you; attendance broke records for the museum), looking through this auction catalogue is like getting to stroll through that exhibit again. Here, we’ve highlighted 20 of our favorites for your eye candy pleasure.
Tough and studded boots by Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A dramatic Balenciaga jacket.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A lace dress by Lacroix, topped off with a matador-style jacket.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A Dior coat from the '50s.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
Gold platforms by Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A stunning lace gown that Guinness wore for a Harper's Bazaar shoot.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A dress by Christian Lacroix that combines satin and cow hide.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
Brocade platform Mary Janes by Christian Louboutin.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A midnight-blue ball gown by Christian Lacroix.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A short jacket by Balenciaga.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
An over-the-top opera coat by Christian Lacroix.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
Towering platforms by Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A metallic cocktail dress by Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A white gown with an empire waist from Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A bold robe topped with fur and fringe by Adrienne Landau.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
Platform sandals with elaborately carved heels by Alexander McQueen.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
An evening jacket topped off with white fur.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A signature tulle cocktail dress by Lanvin.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A cocktail dress by Alexander McQueen featuring sheer panels.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's
A dip-dyed dress by Prada.
Photo:
Christie's/Christie's