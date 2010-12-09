20 Holiday Dresses For Under $200!

Even for you super sexy laid back jeans and tee girls, there’s always room for a bit of glamour when the holidays hit. There’s just something about the Christmas lights, snow and freezing your ass off that invites the need for a fun new dress.
We’ve rounded up 20 extra-hot ones that all come in under $200. With all the pressure around the holidays, consider this one less thing to think about.
A bit of the flossy to come.
Polka dots and a sweet heart neckline never maintained their edge so well.
Dallin Chase dress, $119, at Shopbop
A gold dress that's not too flashy.
Delia's dress, $54.50, at Delia's
For the girl who prefers the flash.
Topshop sequin dress, $98, at Topshop
A demure take on lace.
ASOS lace dress, $68.96, at ASOS
Sophisticated but still sparkly!
J.Crew grey dress, $198, at J.Crew
Jersey with a hint of glam.
Akiko beaded shoulder knit dress, $146, at Eve's Apple
All the drama without the dollars.
Forever 21 black and sheer dress, $17.80, at Forever 21
A little blush looks lovely with black.
Forever 21 blush dress, $27.80, at Forever 21
We have to give a red option. It's sort of tradition.
BB Dakota dress, $97, at Piperlime
Calvin simplicity under $160.
Calvin Klein dress, $158, at Nordstrom