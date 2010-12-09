StyleCaster
20 Holiday Dresses For Under $200!

Kerry Pieri
Even for you super sexy laid back jeans and tee girls, there’s always room for a bit of glamour when the holidays hit. There’s just something about the Christmas lights, snow and freezing your ass off that invites the need for a fun new dress.

We’ve rounded up 20 extra-hot ones that all come in under $200. With all the pressure around the holidays, consider this one less thing to think about.

1 of 21

A bit of the flossy to come.

Some sleeves so you don't die of cold.
Juicy Couture draped mini dress, $200, at Net-a-Porter

Layer necklaces for an edgy meets sweet romantic look.
Cheap Monday dress, $80, at Shopbop

Polka dots and a sweet heart neckline never maintained their edge so well.
Dallin Chase dress, $119, at Shopbop

A gold dress that's not too flashy.
Delia's dress, $54.50, at Delia's

For the girl who prefers the flash.
Topshop sequin dress, $98, at Topshop

Channel your inner disco queen.
ASOS dress, $55.17, at ASOS

A demure take on lace.
ASOS lace dress, $68.96, at ASOS

A little drape for yourself? Reformed dress, $98, at Urban Outfitters

Open back but still wintry...
Sparkle & Fade dress, $49, at Urban Outfitters

Sophisticated but still sparkly!
J.Crew grey dress, $198, at J.Crew

Balmain's look on a budget.
Bobi gold dress, $61, at Revolve

The texture makes it.
Minkpink dress, $107, at Revolve Clothing

Jersey with a hint of glam.
Akiko beaded shoulder knit dress, $146, at Eve's Apple

Basically a seasonless staple at this point.
Topshop cream lace dress, $100, at Topshop

A little bit of goooollld.
French Connection gold dress, $198, at French Connection

All the drama without the dollars.
Forever 21 black and sheer dress, $17.80, at Forever 21

A little blush looks lovely with black.
Forever 21 blush dress, $27.80, at Forever 21

We have to give a red option. It's sort of tradition.
BB Dakota dress, $97, at Piperlime

Architectural but still pretty.
Tinley Road dress, $69, at Piperlime

Calvin simplicity under $160.
Calvin Klein dress, $158, at Nordstrom

