20 Hamptons Instagram Accounts To Follow This Summer

We wish we could be in the Hamptons all summer long, but alas, it is out of the cards. Not to worry, thanks to Instagram we can all stay up-to-the-minute with all the Hamptons goings on without even leaving our home.
From Montauk “it” girls, to Sagaponack-based socialites, to race car drives who can’t enough of posting photos of Rolls Royce’s, these folks are proving to be the best Instagrammers of the summer Hamptons season.
Scroll through to see who made the cut!
MORE:
Hamptons Power List: 50 People You Need to Know This Summer
The Ultimate Hamptons Summer Guide
2013 Hamptons Guide: Top 15 Events To See and Be Seen At This Summer
Here, the top 20 Instagram accounts to follow this summer from the Hamptons. Happy summer!
Everyone knows that a trip to the Hamptons isn't complete without a yacht sojourn. Follow along with CBS News Anchor Chris Wragge (chriswragge) for all of his Hampton's adventures—many occurring on a boat. If only we were all so lucky.
Why take the train when you can take your very own seaplane? Mary Fellowes (maryeleanorfellowes) is living the Hamptons luxe life whether she's at a clam bake, lounging poolside, or sipping rose, and that's why she's a must follow.
Between dining at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island to hanging out at vineyards, if only life was always like it's depicted on fashion editor Kara Lederman's (misskaralederman) Instagram feed.
What could be better than following along with IMG model Bridget Malcolm (bridgetmalcolm) pictured here on a giant inflatable trampoline in the ocean in Southampton? Yes, nothing.
StyleCaster's very own CEO Ari Goldberg (arisgoldberg) is regularly Instagramming from StyleCaster's Hamptons digs in Water Mill and we can't get enough. Don't forget the hashtag #schamptons to join in on the conversation.
PR powerhouse Jonathan Cheban (jonathancheban), bestie to Kim Kardashian, regularly retreats to the Hamptons, showing off his luxe life along the way. Now that's what we call a mansion.
Kendall Viola (kviola105) always seems to be at the best pool parties and showing them off via Instagram. This 1950s-inspired pool party has us seriously jealous.
Like something out of a James Bond movie, a line of sleek and expensive cars are a regular sight in the Hamptons. Or at least on Sean Perelstein's (spjeweler) Instagram account.
Leave it to The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer (ramonasinger) to post some seriously fabulous photos from her Southampton estate all summer long. Here's the Singer family in red, white, and blue regalia decked for July 4.
You are going to want to follow the founder and CEO of One Management Scott Lipp's (scottlipps) Instagram account, as he seems to always be in the Hamptons with a bevy of models including bronze beauty Karina Bartkevica, pictured here.
DJ Chelsea Leyland (chelsealeyland) provided the beats at the annual Shark Attack concert in Montauk over July 4 weekend and regularly takes her Instagram followers on the ride with her for her various Montauk adventures.
The Bill Farrell Agency (bfa_nyc) captures just about any party that matters during the Hamptons season, making the photo agency a must follow. Here they are at the annual Shark Attack party.
Domingo Zapata's (domingozapata) a Spanish contemporary artist, who has impressed the likes of Eva Longoria, and knows how to ride in style while in the Hamptons. The best part? He documents all of his Mercedes and Ferrari adventures so we can go along for the ride.
We can't get enough of Vbeauté founder Julie Macklowe's (jmacklowe) seriously chic Instagram feed. Here is she is posing with actress Emmy Rossum beachside in the Hamptons.
Author and foodie Katie Lee (katieleekitchen) is seen here showing off her yoga pose in a wetsuit on the beach in the Hamptons. More than enough reason to follow her if you ask us.
Co-founder of fashion retailer Moda Operandi and Vogue contributing editor Lauren Santo Domingo (thelsd) seems to always be doing something fabulous in the Hamptons. Here she is in 1920s garb, along with Derek Blasberg, on her way to Hamish Bowles' 50th birthday party.
Ryan Lanteigne (lawntang) is a FormulaD judge and precision driver which might explain why he is always posting photos of the coolest cars in the Hamptons. This photo of a 1960s Rolls Royce is just about the coolest.
Bravo executive and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen (bravoandy) seems to always be having a blast in the Hamptons. Thanks to his Instagram account, we can all be a fly on the wall.
Follow along with The Man Repeller, aka Leandra Medine (manrepeller) to see her best Hamptons looks—everything from Isabel Marant dresses to Prada sunnies—for some summer fashion inspiration.
From Bentley's to lobster bakes, the CEO and Founder of DuJour, Jason Binn's (JasonBinn) Instagram pics are not to be missed this summer.