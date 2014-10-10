StyleCaster
Share

20 Easy Ways to Spice Up Any White Wall

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Easy Ways to Spice Up Any White Wall

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Easy Ways to Spice Up Any White Wall
20 Start slideshow

For many, when you have a plain white wall in your home you’re at a loss of what to do with it. For creatives, a plain white wall is a blank canvas with so much potential. When you’re faced with the challenge of finding the perfect way to outfit a plain white wall in your home, the options are truly endless.

MORE: 25 Small Home Decor Tweaks That Make a Big Difference

Whether you want to let your decorations and accents speak for themselves or you want to dress up the actual wall with paint, pictures or other wall decorations, it’s easy to spice up any white wall in your home.

MORE: 5 Cool Ways to Use Fashion Items as Home Decor

To show you just how simple it can be, we’ve gathered 20 photos that show just how simple it is to spice up any white wall in your home.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Photo: Pinterest/Anne Louise Kershaw

Photo: Pinterest/Sophia Rundqvist

Photo: Pinterest/The Coveteur

Photo: Pinterest/The Coveteur

Photo: Pinterest/Agata Nunes

Photo: Pinterest/Aam Aurora

Photo: Pinterest/Elke Spelters

Photo: Pinterest/Holly Becker

Photo: Pinterest/Pamela Prussel

Photo: Pinterest/Mikola Accuardi

Photo: Pinterest/Moss Cottage

Photo: Pinterest/Mary Plautz

Photo: Pinterest/Lyloir

Photo: Pinterest/Day Davis

Photo: Pinterest/Holly Becker

Photo: Pinterest/herzundblut

Photo: Pinterest/Pamela Prussel

Photo: Pinterest/Kristen Cook

Photo: Pinterest/Louisa Wells

Photo: Pinterest/Mireya Delapaz

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Must-Have Celebrity Hairstyles for Fall 2014

10 Must-Have Celebrity Hairstyles for Fall 2014
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share