Bags, Boots & Beyond: 20 Chic Quilted Pieces You Need Now

Adding textured elements to your wardrobe is a major “do” this season, from intricate brocade to sleek leather. Another way to jump aboard the trend is to take a cue from winter coats (and, of course, the ever-iconic Chanel 2.55 bag) and add some quilted detail to anything from boots to belts. Opt for quilted leather for a refined edgy look, or stick with quilted silk for a classic, ladylike take.

Click through our shopping guide to get the scoop on 20 super-chic quilted clothes and accessories in some of fall’s most popular shades and silhouettes!