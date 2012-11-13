StyleCaster
Bags, Boots & Beyond: 20 Chic Quilted Pieces You Need Now

Emily Barnes
Adding textured elements to your wardrobe is a major “do” this season, from intricate brocade to sleek leather. Another way to jump aboard the trend is to take a cue from winter coats (and, of course, the ever-iconic  Chanel 2.55 bagand add some quilted detail to anything from boots to belts. Opt for quilted leather for a refined edgy look, or stick with quilted silk for a classic, ladylike take.

Click through our shopping guide to get the scoop on 20 super-chic quilted clothes and accessories in some of fall’s most popular shades and silhouettes!

Nishe Embroidered Quilted Jacket, $105: at ASOS

Rachel Comey Birdie Bootie, $142: at OTTE

Giles Quilted Jacket, $229: at Club Monaco

Rachel Zoe Fingerless Quilted Glove With Zipper, $125: at Zappos Couture

Quilted Triangle Skirt By Boutique, $136: at Topshop

Quilted Paisley Tee by J.W. Anderson for Topshop, $120: at Topshop

Quilted Faux-Leather Cross-Body, $60: at Banana Republic

BPD Quilted Jacket, $273: at FarFetch

MSGM-Quilted Skirt, $295: at Bernard Boutique

Excursion Quilted Vest In Herringbone, $138: at J.Crew

Vince Camuto Lilliana Quilted Slippers, $59: at Dillards

Lola Quilt Jumper, $158: at French Connection

Quilted Blazer, $130: at Mango

Diane von Furstenberg Lytton Quilted Leather Clutch Bag, $325: at Cusp by Neiman Marcus

Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti, $239: at The Outnet

Michael Michael Kors Quilted Leather Belt, $68: at Lord & Taylor

BCBG Max Azria Dark Fatigue Quilted Woven 'Aden' Faux Fur Collar Jacket, $125: at Bluefly

Tall Quilted Leather Biker Jacket, $360: at Topshop

Women's Essex Boot, $230: at Sperry Topsider

Gunmetal Large Quilted Bracelet, $245: at Alexis Bittar

