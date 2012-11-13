Bags, Boots & Beyond: 20 Chic Quilted Pieces You Need Now

Adding textured elements to your wardrobe is a major “do” this season, from intricate brocade to sleek leather. Another way to jump aboard the trend is to take a cue from winter coats (and, of course, the ever-iconic Chanel 2.55 bag) and add some quilted detail to anything from boots to belts. Opt for quilted leather for a refined edgy look, or stick with quilted silk for a classic, ladylike take.
Click through our shopping guide to get the scoop on 20 super-chic quilted clothes and accessories in some of fall’s most popular shades and silhouettes!
Nishe Embroidered Quilted Jacket, $105: at ASOS
Rachel Comey Birdie Bootie, $142: at OTTE
Rachel Zoe Fingerless Quilted Glove With Zipper, $125: at Zappos Couture
Quilted Triangle Skirt By Boutique, $136: at Topshop
Quilted Paisley Tee by J.W. Anderson for Topshop, $120: at Topshop
Excursion Quilted Vest In Herringbone, $138: at J.Crew
Vince Camuto Lilliana Quilted Slippers, $59: at Dillards
Quilted Blazer, $130: at Mango
Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti, $239: at The Outnet
BCBG Max Azria Dark Fatigue Quilted Woven 'Aden' Faux Fur Collar Jacket, $125: at Bluefly
Tall Quilted Leather Biker Jacket, $360: at Topshop