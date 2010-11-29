20 Best Fashion Editorials: December 2010

Who doesn’t adore December? Winter is still novel, you don’t look homeless in your faux fur anymore and glossies are the heaviest they’ve been since September. All the better to judge you my dears!
From heiresses to curvy girls gone straight and a retro look at fashion PR, magazines both global and local got it done. Balmain was a hit, proving minimalism can only take you so far, lingerie is meant for evening and some got in on the royal game. Click through for December’s highlights, low lights and over exposed lights.
Best Hat Action:
Daphne Guinness photographed by Bryan Adams for Zoo #29. You still get the heiress' awesome essence even with that striking flash of white in her hair hidden beneath a sick lace hat.
Best Fancy Eye Decals: Tie! Contributor's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?' (featuring Ana Claudia Michels and shot by Joshua Allen) is all cracked out 60s cool.
And Frida Gustavsson in Vogue UK's 'Seeing Stars' channels an adorably swinging Twiggy (lensed by Lachlan Bailey)
Best Road Trip Scene: Dree Hemingway and a cigarette in the Hollywood Hills for Twin Magazine, shot by Michael Flores, in 'The Importance of Being Dree'.
Best Avant Garde Fashion/Tranny Modeling: Andrej Pejic as a lady in Tush shot by Armin Morbach. It's a cool almost creepy but in the best way possible look at Maison Martin Margiela Winter 2011.
How to look hot in a padded room...
Best British Royal Inspiration With No Prior Indication That Kate Middleton Would Be Getting Engaged! Ashley Smith shot by Sharif Hamza in the December issue of Vogue Russia. It's all about haute couture and lingerie with a very Queen Elizabeth II sultriness.
And a bird cage inspired dress...
Best Debate Sparker: Crystal Renn in Harper's Bazaar shot by Paola Kudacki and styled by Natasha Royt. Since when has a model looking smoking prompted people to wonder why she doesn't weigh more?
Best Innerwear As Outwear: Tie!
Elisa Sednaoui by personal fave. Ellen von Unwerth does lingerie justice in a perfectly Parisian in fishnets sort of way in Vogue Russia.
And Katsia Zinga by Richard Bernardin, styled by Stephanie Brissay in an 'Eyes Wide Shut' gone hotter editorial in Grazia.
Best Balmain: It's been a glittering gold kind of December, but my pick goes to Vogue UK's shot of Freja Beha Erichsen by Mario Testino in Star Girls. She just werks it.
Best Star Crossed Lovers: Irina Lazareanu and Larry Scott. It's so dramatic I die, lensed by Will Davidson for Russh #37.
He'll till the field until he can get her back.
And look forlorn when it doesn't work.
Best Use Of Chair: Lara Stone in Vogue China, lensed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Nicoletta Santoro, works that chair like a pro yo.
Best Editorial Title: 'Little Psycho Girl'. Natalia Onofrei, shot by Koray Birand in Harpers Bazaar Turkey December. What's hotter than a crazy chick?
Who hasn't had this scene after 5 martinis?
Best Bed Head: Linnea Phil by photographer Rickard Sund in Costume December. Tony Lundstroem styled the hair in that perfect hungover Saturday, read Vogue on your bed kind of hair day.
Best Black And White Femme Fatale: Sigrid Agren in Numéro China, shot by Ben Hassett and styled by Capucine Safyurtlu. So intense, over exposed and amazing.
Best Continuing of The Pantsless Trend: Natalia K in Zink by Pierre Dal Corso is all, "who needs pants?"
Best Game Changer: Vogue's exclusive of Tom Ford's comeback collection with models Anja, Stella, Amber and Karen, lensed by Steven Meisel. So glam my head hurts, and a glossy got an exlusive on clothes before online could even get a peek so 2007.
Best Celebrity Appearrance: Dreamy Ryan Gosling staring intently into some chick's eyes (OK, I know it's Michelle Williams) in W Korea, photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
Best Celeb Portrait: Leighton Meester in Marie Claire UKs December issue, photographed by Christophe Meimoon is gorgeous without overdoing it.