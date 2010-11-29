20 Best Fashion Editorials: December 2010

Who doesn’t adore December? Winter is still novel, you don’t look homeless in your faux fur anymore and glossies are the heaviest they’ve been since September. All the better to judge you my dears!

From heiresses to curvy girls gone straight and a retro look at fashion PR, magazines both global and local got it done. Balmain was a hit, proving minimalism can only take you so far, lingerie is meant for evening and some got in on the royal game. Click through for December’s highlights, low lights and over exposed lights.