20 Awesome Wedges To Maintain Your High

We are the kinds of girls who rock five inches to grab tapas with our bff. We walk from work to Whole Foods and back in sky-high platforms and we never complain or have a podiatrist on speed dial. Basically, we’re willing to sacrifice for height. One spot of relief in our somewhat arduous lifestyle? Wedges.

A little gift to the vertically challenged, wedges offer the leaner, taller silhouette of your fave stilettos without the torture chamber vibe.

Don’t sacrifice your high for comfort, get both in one particularly awesome package. Wear peep toe versions all summer and then pair them with tights or socks come chilly days. Wedges balance racy minis with a chunkier feel, look cool with jeans and take maxis to new places.

Basically, we’re fans. Get a look at 20 great wedges at a range of prices and let us know which you’ll be dancing the night away in.

