20 Awesome Wedges To Maintain Your High

Kerry Pieri
We are the kinds of girls who rock five inches to grab tapas with our bff. We walk from work to Whole Foods and back in sky-high platforms and we never complain or have a podiatrist on speed dial. Basically, we’re willing to sacrifice for height. One spot of relief in our somewhat arduous lifestyle? Wedges.

A little gift to the vertically challenged, wedges offer the leaner, taller silhouette of your fave stilettos without the torture chamber vibe.

Don’t sacrifice your high for comfort, get both in one particularly awesome package. Wear peep toe versions all summer and then pair them with tights or socks come chilly days. Wedges balance racy minis with a chunkier feel, look cool with jeans and take maxis to new places.

Basically, we’re fans. Get a look at 20 great wedges at a range of prices and let us know which you’ll be dancing the night away in.

5" multi-color platform wedge, $124.95, by Jeffrey Campbell

Leopard ultra-high wedge, $1,195, by Giuseppe Zanotti

Black suede wedge with ankle strap, $164, by Matiko

Brown and white zebra sandals, $149.95, by Sam Edelman

Two-tone 3" wooden sandals, $149.95, by Camper

Cream wedges, $79.95, by Seychelles

Grey peep toe wedge, $190, by Charles Charles David

Cognac suede wedge, $245, by L.A.M.B.

Strappy black wedge, $99, by Fergie

Cream leather sandal, $98, by BCBGeneration

Black leather wedge, $325, by Vera Wang Lavender Label

Brown lace up boots, $850, by Chloé

Black leather espedrille sandal, $199.99, by Belle by Sigerson Morrison

Brown backless wedges, $295, by Diane von Furstenberg

Dark gray suede sandals, $530, by Camilla Skovgaard

Steel suede lace-up, $360, by Rag & Bone

Greenish gray leather wedge sandal, $350, by Twelfth St by Cynthia Vincent

Tan studded wedge, $145, by Topshop

Laser-cut leather wedge, $126, by Lucky Brand

Dove suede wedge bootie, $195, by Joe's Jeans

