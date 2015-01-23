StyleCaster
20 Amazing Outfits That Prove Pastel Blue Coats Are Trending

20 Amazing Outfits That Prove Pastel Blue Coats Are Trending

20 Amazing Outfits That Prove Pastel Blue Coats Are Trending
Last winter we saw a trend towards pastel pink coats on the runway and the street style crowd, and this year’s gotta-have-it color is a progression from this: Pastel blue. There’s something so undeniably fresh about choosing pastels in winter over black and neutrals, which is exactly why we love the soft blue cover-ups that are keeping stylish women warm right now.

With designers and the high street offering coats in soft shades of powder blue, super light blue-grey hues, and even variations that look almost purple, if you’re looking for a way to breathe new life into your winter wardrobe, this is it. We rounded up 20 awesome outfits that prove you need a pale blue coat in your life this winter–keep clicking to see them all!

1 of 20

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Stylissm

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Honeynsilk

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

