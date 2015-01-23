20 Amazing Outfits That Prove Pastel Blue Coats Are Trending

Last winter we saw a trend towards pastel pink coats on the runway and the street style crowd, and this year’s gotta-have-it color is a progression from this: Pastel blue. There’s something so undeniably fresh about choosing pastels in winter over black and neutrals, which is exactly why we love the soft blue cover-ups that are keeping stylish women warm right now.

With designers and the high street offering coats in soft shades of powder blue, super light blue-grey hues, and even variations that look almost purple, if you’re looking for a way to breathe new life into your winter wardrobe, this is it. We rounded up 20 awesome outfits that prove you need a pale blue coat in your life this winter–keep clicking to see them all!