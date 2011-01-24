2 New Movies That Slap Feminism in the Face

Ever morning I’m bombarded by the same subway advertisements as every other New Yorker, but two in particular strike me more than the others: the ads for the films “No Strings Attached” and “Just Go With It.”

“No Strings Attached,” starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher, opened this weekend to the tune of $20.3M in sales, making it the first opening smash of the year. 70% of attendees were woman, reported the Los Angeles Times. It is the first in what is sure to be a long line of “buddy sex” movies, where “friends with benefits,” is validated as a promising social maneuver that actually empowers woman as opposed to making anyone feel used or exploited. Ah, if only all guys looked like Ashton Kutcher. Life would be a piece of cake.

The second film, starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, is the as-of-yet released “Just Go With It.” As a phrase, “just go with it” is surely ricocheting around college dorm rooms as you read this. It is the single most pervy statement a male can utter to a female who clearly has no intention of just going with it. What was once the last line of offense in a failed pickup is now positioned to be a blockbuster hit.

In the film, Sandler plays a pickup artist. He pretends he is married so he can, yes, pick up younger woman. If that isn’t a damning enough indictment of society, after he is caught in this lie with the dazzlingly beautiful Brooklyn Decker, Aniston’s character actually pretends she is Sandler’s wife so he can complete the pickup. That’s sending a great message to woman everywhere, Jennifer. Thank you.

In the film’s trailer Sandler overdubs the line, “I know how wrong it is but there are no strings attached(!), and nobody gets hurt.” That’s right. Let’s all give up our bodies for zero commitment. After all, sex is only the most intimate thing you can share with another person. How could anyone get hurt?