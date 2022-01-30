Here’s What the Date 2/2/22 Means & Why Seeing 222 is a Powerful Sign

February is set to be nothing short of a prolific month! The month kicks off with a New Moon in Aquarius ushering in the energy of new beginnings and change, and just one day later, we get to experience what some are calling the first of the last three 222 days of the century, occurring on February 2, 2022, February 20, 2022 and February 22, 2022. Yep, you read that correctly. This is the end of a 222 sequence that started back in 2000, with other key years of 2002, 2020 and 2022. We won’t see this sequence again until 2/2/2222—but what’s the significance, anyway?

In numerology, the 222 sequence of numbers are often referred to as Angel Numbers. Also, the number 2 in numerology references the energy of duality, partnership, relationship and balance. The key lessons when dealing with the number 2 are generally centered around compromise, acceptance, compassion, cooperation and harmony.

When 2 is in sequence like it is in 222, this energy is super-charged. There is a call to approach life with more compassion, to seek better balance, to work cooperatively with others, to seek partnership when you can and strive for harmony.

When you think about the last almost 22 years, don’t so many of these themes ring true? This is especially profound when you think about 2020! There is no way we could have made it through the last two years without compassion and cooperation. So much of our world has changed, especially the ways in which we interact with others.

What’s more, the United States has it’s very first Pluto Return on 2/20/2022 coinciding with the second 222 day of the month. Since America is a relatively young country, it has never experienced the return of Pluto or the start of a new Pluto cycle. For your reference, when Pluto—the lord of destruction, transformation and power—makes a return (which takes approximately 247 years) that entity (in this case, the US) has an opportunity to let go of archaic systems and structures that no longer benefit the masses, so that every individual associated with that entity gets to maximize the potential of their soul.

If we look to older countries for some insight, it’s very easy to deduce that major power shifts occurred during that time. Pluto Returns in France and Russia marked the deaths of Napoleon and Stalin. Spanish dictator Francisco Franco relinquished power during Spain’s last Pluto Return. Some even argue that the UK’s last Pluto Return coincides with their unofficial fall from world leader status. Historically, this time is marked with a lot of change and most believe that for the US that will be no different.

Fortunately, the good thing about change and transformation is, well, change and transformation. As painful as it might be to see failure, it is incredibly powerful to be able to see potential. This is what makes the 222 days so profound!

222 days serve as a reminder for us to know that, no matter what happens in our world, we are in a time of cooperation, compassion, duality and harmony—if we so choose to embody these qualities. So, hopefully you choose to use the last days of this magical 222 energy like a portal to channel all the love and hope you can. For yourself first, and then for others.