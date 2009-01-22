I wore these boots over the weekend and was stopped on almost every corner. I believe it’s because I was the only person in my neighborhood not slipping and sliding all over the sidewalk in seasonally inappropriate shoes. This post is for the girls in my (TriBeCa) hood. When there’s ice on the ground, think 1995 and get yourself a pair of combat boots from Bess.

And while you’re there, treat yourself to new Chucks.

Happy shopping!

Studded combat boots, $320 and Studded Chucks, $185, both at bess-nyc.com.