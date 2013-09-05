6 Beloved ’90s Cartoon Characters Get The Fashion Week Treatment

Who knew Lisa Simpson had the legs to pull off Marc Jacobs hot pants? And how chic is Angelica Pickles in Diane Von Furstenberg?

No, we’re not talking about emerging street style stars, but rather six beloved 1990s cartoon characters who—thanks to Italian artist Michele Moricci and rad lifestyle blog Swagger New York—can be seen rocking Fall/Winter 2013 looks from some of New York Fashion Week’s hottest designers.

Tired of seeing the same faces posing for photographers outside of shows, the website decided to kick off the season by creating a fantasy fashion week world featuring the likes of Captain Planet, Daria and Sailor Moon, and Moricci got to do the honors.

Considering fashion week’s hectic schedule and very serious attendees, anything that helps lighten the mood is greatly appreciated, and seeing Beavis in leopard trousers, and Butthead in plaid shorts and combat boots, all from Jeremy Scott -does just that. In fact, the characters aren’t just wearing clothing from any random designer, but from those whose aesthetic best reflects their, um, sartorial sensibilities.

Bottom line: our favorite animated stars have never looked better, and we just got considerably more excited for the Spring/Summer 2014 collections. Check out the pics below!