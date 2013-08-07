1980s Fashion: 11 Trends That Stood The Test of Time (and How To Wear Them Now)

Ah, the ’80s. There’s perhaps no era in fashion as equally well-loved and reviled as the period from 1980 to 1989; it was a time filled with shiny leggings, high-cut spandex, and (of course) lots and lots of neon. Indeed, there’s a lot to love—and a lot to cringe at—when it comes to 1980s fashion.

But, whether you’re a fan of the decade’s styles or not, one thing is for certain: the ’80s are back in a big way. It’s no secret that neon is super-trendy right now, and there are other trends making a big comeback: leggings, slouchy sweaters, loud prints, and more.

Click through the gallery above to see 11 ’80s fashion trends that stood the test of time, and find out how you can once again revel in the glorious fashions the decade had to offer while remaining in-touch with the year 2013.