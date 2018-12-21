Winter Fashion Trends Mean The ’80s Are Back, Baby

Scroll To See More Images

In many ways, 2018 has proven to be the year of the retro revival. Cycling shorts, made popular in the ’80s, re-entered the sartorial scene. Acrylic earrings made a serious comeback. Tropical prints, fit for the retro hit film Weekend at Bernie’s, became a bone fide fashion item. On the whole, ’80s clothes went from costume-y to couture—and as die-hard fans of anything vintage, we loved every second of it.

One symptom of this retro resurgence? Our favorite retailers have loaded up on ’80s clothes—often, contemporary takes on ’80s clothes. Never have puffy sleeves, shoulder pads or slouchy stiletto boots looked as undeniably sleek as they do now; the fun of the ’80s met the chic sophistication of the 2018 and had a bunch of sartorial offspring—and the results were incredible.

We’ve been stocking up on these updated ’80s pieces as they’ve been released, but we’re taking our ’80s-clothes-shopping mission even more seriously this holiday season. Why? Nothing says party-worthy fun like ’80s fashion, meaning all those retro revival pieces at our favorite retailers are absolutely perfect New Year’s Eve party fodder. (Who needs a simple black mini dress when you could have a Madonna-worthy pink lace dress and sparkly AF ankle boots?)

Whether you’re a vintage fan who’ll shop ’80s clothes no matter the season, a fashion-minded individual who’s looking for an out-of-the-box New Year’s Eve party look, or an onlooker who can’t help but stare at the weird and wonderful ’80s fashion making its way back into our universe, you’ll surely find something to shop, wear or admire, below. Here, a shopping guide to all the party-worthy ’80s clothes available at your favorite retailers right now—just in time for all those parties on your calendar.

Carolina Herrera Open-Back Sequin Gown, $6,456 at Matches Fashion

Super expensive. But it doesn’t hurt to look, right?

Jeffrey Campbell Mid-Shaft Boots, $168 at Shopbop

Wouldn’t these violet boots pair beautifully with the silver sequin dress above? Or the teal mini below? Or like, any other dress in this shopping guide?

Leather Frill Mini Dress, $252 at Topshop

Teal leather is basically our kryptonite.

C/MEO Collective Floral Ruffle Shoulder Dress, $126.50 at ASOS

A unique take on the party dress, this mini is sure to turn heads wherever you wear it.

Fendi Striped Wave Mules, $800 at Farfetch

These could skew super contemporary or super vintage, depending on how you style them.

Parker Alisa Dress, $328 at Shopbop

Just ’80s enough.

Lioness Shut You Down One-Shoulder Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

One-shoulder tops are hard to say no to. When rendered in velvet, they’re downright irresistible.

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Tone Clip Earrings, $42 at Net-a-Porter

Chunky earrings always hold their own when juxtaposed with eye-catching textiles and daring silhouettes.

Louis Feraud Vintage ’80s Print Suit, $266 at Farfetch

You’d have so much fun styling this.

Givenchy Zip-Detail Leather Ankle Boots, $1,595 at Farfetch

Never underestimate the statement-making power of a simple black bootie.

Rebecca Minkoff Gwen Dress, $298 at Shopbop

Proof that minor details—like luxe textiles, embellishments and structured sleeves—can go a long way.

Metallic Miniaudiere, $69.90 at Zara

This screams ’80s as much as it screams 2018—and we’re here for it.

Balmain Cropped Tailored Jacket, $2,195 at Farfetch

Not your average blazer. Not your average blazer at all.

Isabel Marant Cove Puff-Sleeve Leather Mini Dress, $3,150 at Neiman Marcus

Cerulean leather is always fun.

Tibi Mason Boots, $417 at Shopbop

Now that’s a statement shoe.

Sequin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $129 at Urban Outfitters

This dress has everything—puffy sleeves, sequins, a short hemline, everything.

Diane von Furstenberg Bonne Soiree Velvet Shoulder Bag, $214 at Shopbop

People who prefer a subtle take on fashion can get their ’80s fix with understatedly ’80s-inspired accessories, like this striped handbag.

X by NBD Britney Midi, $96 at Revolve

The ultimate party dress.

Saint Laurent Smoking Silver-Tone Clip Earrings, $795 at Shopbop

Can you think of anything more retro than clip-on earrings?

Halpern Asymmetric Sequin Dress, $3,257 at Matches Fashion

An absolute show-stopper.

Schutz Adryen Booties, $203 at Shopbop

A distinctly ’80s bootie fit for parties from any decade.