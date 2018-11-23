1920s-Inspired Wedding Gowns Any Pro-Vintage Bride Will Love

Scroll To See More Images

The 1920s were characterized by some of the sleekest silhouettes around—straight lines, drop waists and tons of sequins. As time went on, however, that crisp simplicity was traded for voluminous shapes, figure-hugging waistbands, full skirts and bold prints. Flapper gowns were retired; no longer the stuff of trends, they became reserved near-exclusively for Halloween costumes and themed parties.

Until the contemporary bridal sphere offered them a kind of rebirth, that is.

2018’s brides have collectively embraced a break from tradition. They’ve opted for practical jumpsuits over conventional gowns, champagne textiles over classic white fabrics. It should come as no surprise, then, that today’s bridal sphere has overwhelmingly embraced vintage design details—trading trends du jour for trends du hier.

The 1920s haven’t just influenced the wedding dress industry—they’ve pervaded it. Midi hemlines are officially a norm, drop waists are commonplace and fringe details are increasingly prevalent. Retro dresses are no longer a kitschy choice to be made by particularly daring brides—they’re available for anyone and everyone who wants to take them for a spin.

The more variety, the merrier. And the 2018 wedding industry is chock-full of variety.

Ahead, you’ll find 18 1920s-inspired wedding dresses we’ve been eyeing. The best part? 1920s wedding dresses don’t feel exclusively bridal; brides could easily rewear these cherished pieces after their big day—just as non-brides could wear them to any formal event, whether or not a wedding is on the horizon.

Embroidered Fringe Wedding Dress, $182.50 at ASOS

Perfect for a wedding, rehearsal dinner or literally any semiformal party coming round the bend.

Tres Chic Gown, $1,125 at BHLDN

The draped sleeves keep this gown feeling 1920s-but-not-too-1920s.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Dress, $410 at Matches Fashion

A distinctly fashion-forward choice for your big day—and one versatile enough to be repurposed and reworn time and time again.

Lace Be a Lady Gown, $1,175 at BHLDN

For the Roaring ’20s lover who doesn’t want to depart from bridal norms.

Fendi Crystal-Studded Silk-Satin Midi Dress, $4,966 at Matches Fashion

Walk down the aisle in this, and you’re sure to make a statement.

Atelier Pronovias Relato Beaded Mermaid Gown, $2,960 at Nordstrom

Fringe sleeves are officially on the menu.

High-Neck Pleated Chiffon Shift Dress, $99.99 at David’s Bridal

Too cute (and wearable) to pass up.

Fringe Maxi Wedding Dress, $173.50 at ASOS

The next time someone tries to tell you all-over-fringe can’t look anything but costumey, show them this.

Arden Dress, $250 at BHLDN

Off-white and covered in intricate details? Yes, please.

Emmie Kimono Sleeve Lace Gown, $4,595 at Nordstrom

Those sleeves.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Sleeveless Midi Dress, $2,148 at Matches Fashion

For the most high-fashion bride around.

Satin Fringe Wrap Wedding Dress, $133 at ASOS

Comfy enough to be worn as pajamas. Chic enough to wear on your big day.

Ludlow Gown, $975 at BHLDN

The details keep it 1920s—the silhouette keeps it 2018.

Badgley Mischka Collection Tiered Flapper Dress, $356 at Neiman Marcus

Tiers and tiers of chic, chic style.

Jacinda Gown, $2,000 at Anthropologie

The 1920s called—they think you’d look amazing in this gown.

Pleated Midi Dress, $83 at ASOS

Perfect for parties, days spent at the office or, you know, your wedding.

Sanders Dress, $390 at BHLDN

Great for brides and bridesmaids, alike. (Why not get the entire bridal party in on the 1920s fun?)

Fringe Maxi Wedding Dress, $261 at ASOS

Imagine getting down on the dance floor in this.