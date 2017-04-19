StyleCaster
19 Tips for Creating a Gorgeous Black and White Gallery Wall

19 Tips for Creating a Gorgeous Black and White Gallery Wall

Kristen Bousquet
by
19 Tips for Creating a Gorgeous Black and White Gallery Wall
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Hello Fashion

Gallery walls are ideal for filling a blank wall with your art and photos—but if you worry it’ll look busy, sticking to a black and white palette helps keep it simple and minimalist. Ahead, shop our favorite picks and get some serious inspiration to create your own.

1 of 19
Mix It Up
Choose frames and prints of various sizes for the coolest look.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
Hustle Gallery Wall Print, $2.50 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Wood & Gold
Wood & Gold

To ease into the monochromatic look, sprinkle in wood or gold accents.

Photo: The Crafted Sparrow
Love Never Fails Print, $4.99 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Modern & Clean
Modern & Clean

If you're looking to create a gallery wall that's super-modern and clean, opt for frames of the same size.

Photo: Studio McGee
Preppy Brushstroke Print, $18 at Etsy

Photo: Society 6
Different Shapes
Different Shapes

You can also consider frames of different shapes: vertical, horizontal, square—include them all!

Photo: The Skinny Confidential
Cactus Vertical, $19 at Society 6

Photo: Society 6
Eclectic Prints & Personal Photos
Eclectic Prints & Personal Photos

Try a combo of eclectic prints and personal family photos.

Photo: The Skinny Confidential
Marianna Print, $20 at Society 6

Photo: Society 6
Travel Photos
Travel Photos

Travel a lot? Frame black and white maps and photos from different places you travel and add to your wall.

Photo: Hello Fashion
World Map Art Print, $8.87 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Paris Prints
Paris Prints

Paris Gallery Wall Prints, $118.53 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Oversized Prints
Oversized Prints

Choose a few overexposed prints to add some brightness to the wall.

Photo: Angela Cox
Black And White California Palms Prints, $27 at Society 6

Photo: Society 6
Two Different Colors
Two Different Colors

Even picking frames in two different colors can make a monochromatic wall look a little more fun.

Photo: The Paradise Catcher
Miami Map Art Print, $43.50 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Ampersand Print, $5.07 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
