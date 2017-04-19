19 Tips for Creating a Gorgeous Black and White Gallery Wall

Gallery walls are ideal for filling a blank wall with your art and photos—but if you worry it’ll look busy, sticking to a black and white palette helps keep it simple and minimalist. Ahead, shop our favorite picks and get some serious inspiration to create your own.
Mix It Up
Choose frames and prints of various sizes for the coolest look.
A Beautiful Mess
Hustle Gallery Wall Print, $2.50 at Etsy
Etsy
Wood & Gold
To ease into the monochromatic look, sprinkle in wood or gold accents.
The Crafted Sparrow
Modern & Clean
If you're looking to create a gallery wall that's super-modern and clean, opt for frames of the same size.
Studio McGee
Preppy Brushstroke Print, $18 at Etsy
Society 6
Different Shapes
You can also consider frames of different shapes: vertical, horizontal, square—include them all!
The Skinny Confidential
Society 6
Eclectic Prints & Personal Photos
Try a combo of eclectic prints and personal family photos.
The Skinny Confidential
Society 6
Travel Photos
Travel a lot? Frame black and white maps and photos from different places you travel and add to your wall.
Hello Fashion
Paris Prints
Paris Gallery Wall Prints, $118.53 at Etsy
Etsy
Oversized Prints
Choose a few overexposed prints to add some brightness to the wall.
Angela Cox
Oversized Prints
Black And White California Palms Prints, $27 at Society 6
Society 6
Two Different Colors
Even picking frames in two different colors can make a monochromatic wall look a little more fun.
The Paradise Catcher
Miami Map Art Print, $43.50 at Etsy
Etsy
Ampersand Print, $5.07 at Etsy
Etsy
19 Stunning Black & White Gallery Wall Ideas