19 Simple, Elegant Wedding Dresses for the Non-Traditional Bride

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

Maybe the thought of spending more than one month’s pay on a wedding dress never even occurred to you; or the idea of standing in front of a mirror with two-dozen of your closest friends at Kleinfeld’s makes you break out in hives; or perhaps looking like a cake-topper while you walk down the aisle is your worst nightmare. We get it.

Just a few short years ago, finding a simple, elegant wedding dress would have required an all-hands-on-deck manhunt and a solid amount of spare time. Nearly every dress in a storied bridal boutique has some sort of detailing to speak of: an inordinate amount of Swarovski crystals, crazy-intricate beading, or a bustle that requires half your extended family to tame.

But if you’d rather leave all those traditional bells and whistles behind, we hear you. Because finding a pared-down wedding gown requires some digging—and we’re guessing that, you know, planning a wedding might be clogging up your calendar—we found 17 simple, but incredibly memorable wedding dresses that are anything but plain. Whether you’re looking for an unfussy gown for you beach wedding, trying to find a lace-adorned midi dress to head to city hall, or you’re going all out but still want something clean, these picks will let you feel like you.

Simple elegant wedding dresses: Reformation Thistle Dress

Reformation Thistle Dress, $388; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Mango Metallic Gown

Mango Metallic Gown, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
Shaina Mote Lhasa Dress

Shaina Mote Lhasa Dress, $359; at Bona Drag

Photo: Bona Drag
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Christy Dawn Athena Dress

Christy Dawn Athena Dress, $1.800; at Christy Dawn

Photo: Christy Dawn
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Loeil Sylie Dress

Loéil Sylie Dress, $158; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Houghton Morgan Dress

Houghton Morgan Dress, $2,750; at Houghton

Photo: Houghton
Simple elegant wedding dresses: The Fifth Label Future Dream Dress

The Fifth Label Future Dream Dress, $75; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Roksanda Organza Trimmed Wool Crepe Gown

Roksanda Organza-Trimmed Wool-Crepe Gown, $3,155; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Kaelen Crepe Ruffle Slip Dress

Kaelen Crepe Ruffle Slip Dress, $590; at Kaelen

Photo: Kaelen
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Raey Asymmetric Dress

Raey Asymmetric Dress, $619; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Rebecca Taylor Eyelet Midi Dress

Rebecca Taylor Eyelet Midi Dress, $650; at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Rebecca Taylor
Simple elegant wedding dresses: J.Crew Convertible Strap Dress

J.Crew Convertible-Strap Dress, $84.99; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Farrow Tabitha Dress

Farrow Tabitha Dress, $146; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Rachel Zoe Hasley Maxi Dress

Rachel Zoe Hasley Maxi Dress, $445; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Delfina Balnda Terr Dress

Delfina Balnda Terr Dress, $355; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Galvan Slit Spagetti Strap Dress

Galvan Slit Spagetti Strap Dress, $1,150; at Forward

Photo: Forward
Rebecca Vallance Bow Breakers Dress

Rebecca Vallance Bow Breakers Dress, $890; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Zimmermann Pearl Studded Wrap Dress

Zimmermann Pearl Studded Wrap Dress, $630; at Bona Drag

Photo: Bona Drag
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Modern Citizen Sayer Draped Maxi Dress

Modern Citizen Sayer Draped Maxi Dress, $91; at Modern Citizen

Photo: Modern Citizen
Simple elegant wedding dresses: Apiece Apart Solazure Tie Neck Cotton Dress

Apiece Apart Solazure Tie-Neck Cotton Dress, $327; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Simple elegant wedding dresses: A.L.C. Evangeline Linen Silk Dress

A.L.C. Evangeline Linen-Silk Dress, $455; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

