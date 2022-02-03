These Valentine’s Day Flower Arrangements Are Based on Zodiac Signs & The Leo One Is So On Point

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s crunch time, people. Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away which means you don’t have a lot of time to find, buy and receive the perfect gift for your special someone. While there are a bunch of fashion and beauty sales going on right now worth perusing, sometimes going with a classic move is best. I’m talking about getting your S.O. a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to make them feel as special as possible.

While you could go with a classic dozen roses, this year one brand is offering something a bit more personalized. How are they doing this, exactly? By looking to the stars.

1-800-Flowers.com just released a line of zodiac-inspired arrangements thanks to its partnership with astrology app, Sanctuary. These specially curated picks are done with the help of the app’s astrology experts, so you know what they chose is going to be good. But, after taking a look at the whole collection, I can hardly express how on-point these bouquets are. I mean, I’m a Libra and they picked the perfect spread for me. It’s timeless and classic with a little bit of a twist to make things seem special. Just what I need. And the Leo one is so perfect I had no choice but to buy it for my vivacious roomie. I couldn’t have come up with a better and more vibrant arrangement for her myself.

Now, the flower arrangements are enough to wow, but the collab took things a step further and paired the picks with other gift ideas, like ambiance light sets, tea kits and healing stones—each, of course, is also matched up with the most appropriate zodiac sign. This is basically the one-stop shop for your new-agey friends who obsess over crystals and tarot cards.

What’s more, each of these goodies would make incredible Galentine’s gifts for your astro-loving friends. Below, check out some of my favorite zodiac-inspired floral arrangements. You can view the whole collection here.

Sagittarius – Exotic Breeze Orchids

Bold, vibrant and lively, these orchids represent a Sag’s personality through and through. They make a statement and have a uniqueness to them that anybody can appreciate.

Scorpio – Night Sky Magnificent Roses

Giving a scorpio a classic bouquet of roses just wouldn’t cut it. This brooding bunch is much more representative of their mysterious and introspective side. The celestial holder takes this arrangement to a whole new (and cosmic) level.

Virgo – Blushing Beauty Medley Bouquet

Virgos have a tranquility and orderliness to them that is hard to come by. Much like these flowers, they’re tidy, lovely to look at and extremely peaceful to be around.

Libra – Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet

While Libras might put on a tough exterior, they have a romantic side deep within them. That means that a classic rose and vase display is just what they’d want this Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect balance of classic and chic.

Pisces – Wonderful Wishes Bouquet

Artistic and dreamy, this display is just as romantic as a Pisces.

Leo – Floral Embrace

I mean, how on-point is this Leo-inspired arrangement? It’s bold, vivacious and will undoubtedly be the center of attention in any room it’s placed.

Cancer – Daydream Bouquet

A mix of lavenders, blush pinks and greenery creates a sense of comfort that Cancers crave. It’s a loving display of devotion for somebody who likely gives that to you daily.