18 Celebrity TMI Disasters: When Social Media Goes Very Wrong

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, MySpace you know the list. For some time now, social media has been changing the way we communicate and interact with the outside world, and thanks to outlets like YouTube, small town teens can become worldwide sensations overnight um Justin Bieber anyone? But sometimes online fame can be too much of a good thing more often than not, celebs can be found shamelessly self-promoting. And not in any old fashion, with sharing going viral, oversharing has become quite the phenomenon.

From scandalous MySpace photos to tweets about breast milk, here is our roundup of the top TMI social media moments.

1. Courtney Love

Photo: Facebook.com

Nothing that Courtney Love does should surprise us anymore, but somehow she still manages to make our jaws drop. We admit, life would be a lot less entertaining without her Facebook photos and all her leopard accessories!

2. Mariah Carey



Photo: Twitter.com



Who could forget Mariah Carey’s infamous nervous breakdown back in 2001. Before being hospitalized, Carey took to here personal blog to release an audio message, in which she babbles, “I just can’t trust anybody anymore right now because I don’t understand what’s going on. I’m desperately trying to get out of this room. I allowed myself to be a little too paranoid about life. I’m gonna take like a minute off. Nothing’s wrong.” Sure nothing’s wrong after Glitter, we’d need a little time off too!

3. David Hasselhoff



You’ve officially reached new lows when your teen daughter catches you on video drunk eating we’re talking to you David Hasselhoff! The former Baywatch star became a YouTube sensation when a viral video of his belligerent tirade hit the web back in 2007.

4. Donald Faison

Photo: Twitter.com



Donald Faison’s girlfriend, CaCee Cobb, recently shared this twitpic of the Scrubs star in all his glory for the whole world to see. There are some things that need to remain personal and toilet time is definitely one of them!

5. Kim Kardashian

Photo: Twitter.com

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know that she takes her dental hygiene very seriously. During a dentist visit, KK gave all of her Twitter followers an inside look…into her mouth. Is it just us or does Kim still manage to look great while getting her teeth cleaned?

6. Jessica Simpson



Unlike Kim K., Jessica Simpson does not take very good care of her chompers. In an interview for online music streaming site, Iheartradio, Simpson proudly tells the world that she doesn’t brush her teeth everyday. Jess, sharing info like that is not gonna do too much for your love life. And let’s admit it, Simpson doesn’t have the best track record in the guy department.

7. Katy Perry

Image: Twitter.com

In one of the worst cases of celeb TMI we’ve yet to come across, Katy Perry let her Twitter followers know exactly what time of the month it was. We can’t fathom why anyone would want to know that information, but nevertheless Perry was happy to share.

8. Khloe Kardashian

Image: Twitter.com

Almost as bad as period tweets are breast milk tweets. It’s one thing to put your own business out there, but Khloe Kardashian felt the need to tweet about older sister Kourtney’s breast milk experience. Umm drinking your own breast milk? We’ll never be able to look at Kourtney Kardashian the same way again.

9. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is definitely no stranger to scandal. The Hannah Montana star garnered even more negative attention when this controversial video of her sexy lap dance went viral. The video was taken during a wrap party for The Last Song last summer, where she was caught inappropriately dancing with 45-year-old director, Adam Shankman. Shankman proceeded to post the photos to his Twitter account um, not the smartest move in the world. So much for Miley’s “role model” rep!

10. Ashton Kutcher

Photo: Twitter.com

If you’re wondering whose butt you’re staring at, it belongs to none other then Mrs. Ashton Kutcher. No TMI social media roundup would be complete without mentioning the king and queen of Twitter. Ashton posted this twitpic of his wife for his 5 million (and counting) followers. Ashton, we’re sure Demi appreciates you letting the world know what kind of underwear she wears.

11. Tila Tequila

Photo: ustream.tv/tilatequila

If there’s one person who we wish would just stay off her webcam, it’s Tila Tequila. The famous for nothing Internet star frequently posts X-rated videos to her Ustream page. One of her latest videos features Tila participating in a striptease, where she proceeds to remove a tampon. We don’t want to be responsible for any mental scarring, so we’ll spare you the agony of the actual video. Watch at your own risk!

12. Dave Navarro

Photo: Guyswithiphones.com



How’s this one for shock value? In a move that we can only describe as a feeble attempt at fame resuscitation, Dave Navarro posted this raunchy pic to the site, Guys With iPhones. Dave, we’re sure that you’re proud that you’re still able to get some action, but please keep it to yourself next time.

13. CoCo

Photo: Dlisted.com

If it were up to us, MySpace would be illegal. It’s like a breeding ground for people to come together and post the trashiest pictures they can come up with. Case in point: the always-classy CoCo’s crack shot. Lucky for us, MySpace removed the photo, causing CoCo to tweet, “Why did Myspace take this pic down. Are they offended by ass-crack? Its female curvature!”

14. John Mayer



Photo: Twitter.com

John Mayer is definitely not known for keeping his mouth shut. Quite the contrary, the singer can usually be found sharing personal details of his life to anyone who will listen we all remember the Jessica Simpson sex comments. So, it comes as no surprise that he felt the need to tell the world that his member fell asleep. Thanks for the play-by-play John!

15. Lindsay and Michael Lohan

Photos: twitter.com; twitter.com



Like father, like daughter. It seems that Lindsay and Michael Lohan may have more in common then they think they both enjoy tweeting topless photos of themselves. We lost hope in LiLo a long time ago, but no one should have to suffer through looking at half-nude photos of her daddy dearest.

16. Erykah Badu



Image: Twitter.com



Erykah Badu and husband Jay Electronica decided to let their entire Twitter following in on their delivery experience with real time updates. As if giving birth weren’t hard enough, in-between contractions Badu was busy updating her fans on the miracle of childbirth. Badu stopped tweeting just long enough to presumably push the baby out, but she wasn’t gone for long, announcing her daughter’s birth about 20 minutes later.

17. Chelsea Handler



Photo: Twitter.com

Chelsea Handler isn’t exactly known for being a private person. So it came as no surprise when the funny woman posted this twitpic of her getting a B12 shot last month. Handler included a message, which read, “Guess who’s getting a b12 shot for horniness?” If it were anyone else, we’d be shocked, but considering she has a book entitled My Horizontal Life, the tweet seems perfectly normal for Handler.

18. Diddy



Photo: Twitter.com

This is the first of a series of tweets from Diddy’s 36-hour tantric sex session. About six hours in, Diddy tweeted, “6 hrs down 30 more hrs to go. Some cramping in rt leg but ill be ok!!!!! Can’t stop. Won’t stop. Lol.” Now we can’t say we know from experience, but we’re pretty sure Twitter is not supposed to be part of a tantric sex session.

