20 Super-Chic Winter White Accessories To Wear All Season Long

This season, a new hue is taking over the accessory portion of our wardrobes (and breaking a few rules in the process): classic white. From calm cream shades to bold blanche, we’re adding the neutral tone to everything from shoes (forget that hackneyed rule!) to leather clutches.

With designers like Alexander Wang, Derek Lam and Alexander McQueen all having interpreted the trend in fall collections, it’s easy to see why there’s something extremely festive—and fully chic—about winter white, especially when paired with black attire, for some seriously high contrast.

Here, we rounded up some of the cutest and most stylish all-white accessory options to carry you through the season.