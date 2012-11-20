StyleCaster
Share

20 Super-Chic Winter White Accessories To Wear All Season Long

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Super-Chic Winter White Accessories To Wear All Season Long

Liz Doupnik
by
20 Super-Chic Winter White Accessories To Wear All Season Long
21 Start slideshow

This season, a new hue is taking over the accessory portion of our wardrobes (and breaking a few rules in the process): classic white. From calm cream shades to bold blanche, we’re adding the neutral tone to everything from shoes (forget that hackneyed rule!) to leather clutches.

With designers like Alexander Wang, Derek Lam and Alexander McQueen all having interpreted the trend in fall collections, it’s easy to see why there’s something extremely festive—and fully chic—about winter white, especially when paired with black attire, for some seriously high contrast.

Here, we rounded up some of the cutest and most stylish all-white accessory options to carry you through the season.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Click through the gallery to shop 20 amazingly chic winter white accessories! 

Madewell Old Town Haircalf Boots, $350; at Shopbop

Stud Leather Gloves, $54.99; at Mango

Sequin Small Insect Wing Enamel Bangle, $25; at Nordstrom

3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Minute Bag, $450; at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Beaded Shirt Collar, $39.90; at Zara

Michael Kors Large Dylan Watch, $495; at Shopbop

ASOS Faux-Fur Trapper Hat, $31; at ASOS

ZX Series Stereo Headphones, $19.99; at Sony

Pearl Twisted Hammock Necklace, $98; at J.Crew

Laundry by Shelli Segal Fingerless Wool Gloves, $28; at Nordstrom

Bag, $29.95; at H&M

InCase Bird's Nest Snap iPhone 4 Case, $34; at Revolve Clothing

Acrylic Pom Pom Hat, $39; at Marc Jacobs

Barneys Co-Op Perforated Double Wrap Belt, $155; at Barneys

Shine On Backpack, $48; at Nasty Gal

Kendra Scott Harlow Necklace, $195; at Neiman Marcus

Tod's White Leather Ballerina Whip-stitch Flats, $395; at Bluefly

Badgley Mischka BA-1178 Bracelet Watch, $175.99; at Zappos

Gucci Sunglasses, $275; at Sunglass Hut

Alexander McQueen Enamel Skull Ring, $125; at Zappos

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manis, Geometric Shapes, & More

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Half Moon Manis, Geometric Shapes, & More
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share