20 Super-Chic Winter White Accessories To Wear All Season Long

This season, a new hue is taking over the accessory portion of our wardrobes (and breaking a few rules in the process): classic white. From calm cream shades to bold blanche, we’re adding the neutral tone to everything from shoes (forget that hackneyed rule!) to leather clutches.
With designers like Alexander Wang, Derek Lam and Alexander McQueen all having interpreted the trend in fall collections, it’s easy to see why there’s something extremely festive—and fully chic—about winter white, especially when paired with black attire, for some seriously high contrast.
Here, we rounded up some of the cutest and most stylish all-white accessory options to carry you through the season.
Click through the gallery to shop 20 amazingly chic winter white accessories!
Madewell Old Town Haircalf Boots, $350; at Shopbop
Stud Leather Gloves, $54.99; at Mango
Sequin Small Insect Wing Enamel Bangle, $25; at Nordstrom
Beaded Shirt Collar, $39.90; at Zara
Michael Kors Large Dylan Watch, $495; at Shopbop
ASOS Faux-Fur Trapper Hat, $31; at ASOS
ZX Series Stereo Headphones, $19.99; at Sony
Pearl Twisted Hammock Necklace, $98; at J.Crew
Laundry by Shelli Segal Fingerless Wool Gloves, $28; at Nordstrom
Barneys Co-Op Perforated Double Wrap Belt, $155; at Barneys
Tod's White Leather Ballerina Whip-stitch Flats, $395; at Bluefly
Badgley Mischka BA-1178 Bracelet Watch, $175.99; at Zappos
Alexander McQueen Enamel Skull Ring, $125; at Zappos