18 Summer Cocktail Dresses Under $200 For All Those Poolside BBQs

With the days longer and the sun setting in a lazy haze, it’s time for more laid-back, after-work socializing and less uptight soireees. But if you’re like us invested our hard-earned dollars in a couple summer getaways then adding a few frocks to our closets comes with a budget. With that spendthrift thought in mind, we’ve compiled 18 dresses that won’t bust the bank. Check out the slideshow above for our under $200 picks!

Related: Summer Fashion Trend – Preppy Pastels