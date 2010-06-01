18 Summer Cocktail Dresses Under $200 For All Those Poolside BBQs

With the days longer and the sun setting in a lazy haze, it’s time for more laid-back, after-work socializing and less uptight soireees. But if you’re like us invested our hard-earned dollars in a couple summer getaways then adding a few frocks to our closets comes with a budget. With that spendthrift thought in mind, we’ve compiled 18 dresses that won’t bust the bank. Check out the slideshow above for our under $200 picks!
Cotton is a good option for warm evenings and this sunny frock can do well from day to night. Vappu dress, $98 at Anthropologie
Sweet but not too demure. Patterson J. Kincaid whittier dress, $150 at Ron Herman
This pretty pastel gets a seriously sexy kick courtesy of the bodycon one-shoulder cut. Topshop one-shoulder ruched dress, $90 at Topshop.com
Comfy cotton jersey with a beautiful neckline is a win-win combo. Ella Moss speckled ink dress, $158 at Anthropologie
A romantic, reinterpretation of the wrap dress. Wink smocked silk tie dress, $189 at UrbanOutfitters.com
Best bet: 100% silk at this price point is quite the steal. Heritage 1981 Dena silk dress, $26.90 at Forever 21
Jump on the season's pastel trend at a reasonable price point.
Miss Ferriday Double Tank dress, $160, at Singer22
Femme girls can be the belle of the ball, er, cocktail party with this floral Frock by Tracy Reese dress. $188 at Crush Boutique
Try out a whimsical print. Amanda Uprichard palm dress in multi bird print, $180 at Revolveclothing.com
Classic florals get an update with a shorter hem and ruffle detail. Orion London blossom dress, $150 at PlanetBlue.com
Pull your after sunset look together with this polished red strapless number. The peplum detail will set you apart. Get Red-y Dress, $89.99 at ModCloth.com
We're self-confessed denim addicts, but printed denim? All we can say is more please. Dusen Dusen zip me up denim dress, $185 at idontlikemondays.us
This colorful tunic doubles as a louche mini dress. Mara Hoffman wolf white print tunic, $172 at Sirenecollection.com
With the curve-hugging fit and mesh inserts, this dress was made for making an entrance. Mesh cutout one-shoulder dress, $59 at ArdenB.com
Update your wardrobe with a perfect LBD without breaking the bank. Kaylee Tankus black parachute dress, $180 at Satine
Preen usually comes at a much steeper price, but try the Brit duo's spinoff line. Preen Line printed spaghetti strap dress, $170 at Blue & Cream
Parker is a brand to watch take this easy print as evidence. Parker ruffle cami dress, $187 at Basic Boutique
We love a gorgeously colorful print and this Africa-inspired number by Asos is right on cue with Spring Summer 2010 runways. Africa print sheath, $84.55 at Asos.com