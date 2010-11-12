StyleCaster
18 Pretty Pre-Holiday Earrings

We’re already bombarded with Christmas commercials, gift guide suggestions, and stressing about whether we’ve ended up on the “naughty” or “nice” list, but in the crunch surrounding the holidays, we shouldn’t forget to treat ourselves! Sometimes a little something sparkly can serve as a perfect pick-me-up when you’re feeling overwhelmed especially when it doesn’t cost you a small fortune.

We’ve put together a list of our favorite earrings on the market right now some classic, some funky and they all retail for $185 or less. That way, you can scoop up a gift for yourself guilt-free while contemplating your to-gift list. If all else fails, they’ll probably love something in the slide show above.

Owl earrings, $14, at ASOS

Earrings, $165, at Eddie Borgo

Nico studs, $124, at Rachel Leigh

Cherokee earrings, $98, at Bing Bang

Teardrop earrings, $185, at Alexis Bittar

Joomi Lim earrings, $70, at Opening Ceremony

Aurelie Bidermann clip-ons, $95, at Kirna Zabete

Giles and Brother wishbone earrings, $65, at Net-A-Porter

Tom Binns earrings, $125, at Net-A-Porter

Vianne Hoops, $95, at DANNIJO

Elizabeth and James studs, $65, at Shopbop

Lee Angel pearl drops, $65, at Net-A-Porter

Claw earrings, $164, at Iosselliani

Leaf earrings, $14, at ASOS

Skull studs, $30, at Bing Bang NYC

Fallon earrings, $90, at Barneys

Simone studs, $86, at Rachel Leigh

Feather earrings, $4.80, at Forever 21

