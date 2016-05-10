From Cindy Crawford to Karlie Kloss: The 19 Hottest All-American Models

In the spirit of celebrating all things red, white, and blue, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest American models, from St. Louis’s own Karlie Kloss to Puerto Rico native Joan Smalls. Because who says Kate and Cara get to have all the fun?
Click through the slideshow for our guide to the finest homegrown talent you’ll find walking runways, fronting ad campaigns, and covering magazines around the world.
Karlie Kloss:
Born in Chicago and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, this 23-year-old is one of the biggest American models working today. In addition to fronting campaigns for L'Oréal, Kate Spade New York, and Chanel Coco Noir and covering, oh, just about every magazine under the sun, the six-foot-one stunner launched a scholarship program in 2015 called Kode with Karlie, giving girls the opportunity to learn computer-programming skills.
Photo:
WENN
Emily DiDonato:
This blue-eyed beauty got her big break as a Guess girl in 2009, and has since become a go-to face for luxury brands and mass retailers alike, bouncing among H&M, Miu Miu, and Maybelline with ease (and raking in the big bucks while doing it).
Photo:
Calzedonia
Taylor Hill:
The poster girl for crossover appeal, this Midwestern beauty has posed for Victoria's Secret, walked Paris couture, and emerged as a favorite of American Vogue.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid:
Hadid has the 2016 model trifecta on lock: commercial appeal, high-fashion cred, and a social-media following the size of a small country. It's no wonder everyone from Vogue Paris to Maybelline has come a-knocking. Next up? A foray into design, courtesy of a collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger (talk about a match made in all-American heaven).
Photo:
Getty
Joan Smalls:
This Puerto Rican stunner ranks high among the modern-day supers, with a mile-long list of ad campaigns, magazine covers, and runway shows under her belt—not to mention a cameo in Beyoncé's "Yonce" music video.
Photo:
Calvin Klein
Angela Lindvall:
Born in Oklahoma and raised in Missouri, Lindvall is a Midwesterner through and through. At age 14, she was discovered by an IMG talent scout at a Kansas City fashion show, but clearly, her appeal extended well beyond the Great Plains—more than two decades later, she has one of the most impressive résumés in the biz, with campaigns for Miu Miu, Versace, Jimmy Choo, covers of Elle and Vogue, and even a handful of film credits under her belt.
Photo:
Prada
Erin Wasson:
This Irving, Texas, native is no wallflower—in fact, she's almost as well known for her artfully undone personal style as she is for her work with brands such as Cartier, Maybelline, and H&M. After more than 15 years in the industry, she's now turned her hand to styling and design, with her own fine jewelry line (aptly called Wasson Fine) and a capsule collection for PacSun.
Photo:
Frame Denim
Bridget Hall:
The epitome of late-'90s fashion, Arkansas native Hall moved to New York as a teen to pursue modeling. By the age of 17, she was listed in Forbes as one of the "best ten" moneymaking supermodels alongside certified supers Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington—thanks in large part to steady campaign work with the likes of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Guess.
Photo:
Ralph Lauren
Carolyn Murphy:
A classic all-American beauty with a blue-chip résumé to match, Murphy has been a favorite of clients such as Tiffany & Co., Estée Lauder, and Oscar de la Renta since the mid-’90s, lending her aristocratic good looks to glossy ads and billboards around the world.
Photo:
Tom Ford
Tori Praver:
This SoCal surfer girl not only looks good in her bikini, she designs them too! After years of modeling for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and going scantily clad in campaigns for brands such as H&M and Guess, the San Diego–born babe launched Tori Praver Swimwear in 2009.
Photo:
H&M
Heidi Mount:
She may have the cheekbones of an icy Eastern European, but rest assured: Mount is a Utah girl born and raised. At 29, she's been modeling for well over a decade, pausing for just a short breather in 2007, when she gave birth to her son, Liam.
Photo:
Georges Rech
Damaris Lewis:
This Brooklyn beauty landed a coveted spot in not one but three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, but her real crowning achievement may be touring with Prince (she is a classically trained dancer after all).
Photo:
WENN
Lily Aldridge:
Mom to Dixie Pearl, pal to Taylor (Swift, that is), and wife to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, this California-born Nashville transplant has parlayed her modeling success into full-fledged celebrity.
Photo:
Getty Images
Crystal Renn:
Much lauded for her frank account of starving herself to fit the measurements of a "straight-size" model (her memoir Hungry came out in 2010), Renn proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the plus-size modeling industry and beyond.
Photo:
WENN
Stephanie Seymour:
Back in her supermodel heyday, Seymour bared all for Playboy’s March 1991 issue. Now in her 40s, the mom of four still makes time for the occasional comeback, posing for brands such as Estée Lauder and Jason Wu.
Photo:
WENN
Martha Hunt:
A card-carrying member of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" squad and a Victoria's Secret Angel to boot, this North Carolina native has shown no signs of slowing down since walking her first Fashion Week back in 2007.
Photo:
Getty
Lindsey Wixson:
With her dimpled cheeks, bee-stung lips, and gap-toothed smile, this Wichita native is the quintessential girl next door—if the girl next door had a pile of Chanel campaigns behind her, that is.
Photo:
Just Cavalli
Devon Aoki:
The It-girl of the late '90s and early aughts started modeling at age 13, rising to the upper echelons of the industry despite clocking in at just five-foot-five. A favorite face of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, and more, Aoki eventually made the move to acting, appearing in movies such as "2 Fast 2 Furious" and "Sin City."
Photo:
Lancôme