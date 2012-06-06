StyleCaster
18 Pitch-Perfect Graduation Songs, From Green Day to Katy Perry

Susie G
With the month of June already here, you can bet there’s a lot of kids out there excited about one thing this month: graduation! Meaning no more pop quizzes, no more having to get up wicked early, no more questionable food from the cafeteria and most importantly, no more homework (well, at least until September).

For those of you who are about to wrap up your fourth and final year at High School, we’ve put together a power list of some of our favorite songs to help you say farewell to your days of P.E. classes, boring morning announcements, and always having to get permission just to use the bathroom.

Stream all 18 songs down below via Spotify, and let us know which jams you’ll be rocking out to come Graduation Day by leaving a comment underneath!

