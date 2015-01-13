17 Fashion Bloggers Who Also Have Awesome Online Stores

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret we have a bit of a thing for stalking fashion bloggers’ wardrobes, and we’ve been known to obsessively hunt down that epic wall hanging spotted on a home decor guru’s Instagram. So you can imagine our happiness upon noticing more and more are fashion, decor, and fitness bloggers adding a dedicated online store to their websites. Now, you can shop their closets, homes, or detox plans more easily than ever.

It’s nothing new for bloggers to offer an e-commerce component on their websites–third party tools, like Reward Style, help bloggers to make commission every time they link to a product and a follower clicks or buys it. Traditionally, these links have appeared somewhat discretely throughout blog posts, but now bloggers have started launching fully integrated online stores.

Often the stores are filled with a cool, curated edit of product that meets the blogger’s personal taste (and probably yours too, in that case). Using the same third party organizations, bloggers can earn big bucks through these dedicated digital boutiques–and save you the hassle of trawling big online stores for styles you love. Other bloggers are going for a different approach, selling their vintage wares, or–particularly in the home and living space–their own DIY creations.

Right now there are 17 fashion, living, and health blogs we’re hitting up frequently for our online shopping fix–keep scrolling to see (and shop!) ’em all.

Photo: Sincerely Jules

1. Sincerely Jules

Julie Sarinana has been running her blog, Sincerely Jules, since 2009, and has amassed quite the following—1.7 million on Instagram alone! Her online store is where you can pickup those cult-hit Célfie tees ($49) that have been such a win with followers.

You can also shop her wishlist, an assembly of new season pieces from ASOS, Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and more online retailers. Although this section of her blog certainly looks like a fully function online boutique, clicking on a product will redirect you to the retailer’s website, where you’ll go ahead and finish up your order.



2. An Organised Life

We think 25-year-old New Zealander Beck Wadworth must have a type-A personality–in the best possible way. Her dot com content space is dedicated to minimalist, chic organizational and lifestyle tips, while the online store is a cool place to pickup her brand of 2015 planner, stationary, or other knick-knacks for the home, like candles.

3. Style Du Monde

Taking inspiration from the outfits featured on the site, Belgium’s first (and probably best) street style site also offers up an edit of pieces selected from its affiliates, including Net-a-Porter, ASOS, and Topshop.

4. Fashion Me Now

British blogger and mega-babe, Lucy Williams, writes and shoots travel, fashion, and beauty stories at fashionmenow.co.uk. Her style is casual–you’re more likely to see her in sneakers than heels–wearable, and trend-led, and you can actually buy many of the pieces she styles and models straight through her blog.

5. Stephanie Sterjovski Life and Style

You’ll want to purge all of your homewares in a bulk sale after spending five minutes on Stephanie Sterkovski’s home and style blog. Her taste is super, super cute. If you head to her online store, you’ll notice many of the prints, notebooks, and stationery featured in articles are actually her own designs–and she sells them for really reasonable prices too!

6. Harper and Harley

A self-professed minimalist who wouldn’t be seen in anything brighter than grey, Sara Donaldson of Harper and Harley is an Australian uber-blogger (she even stars on a TV show about bloggers down under) with a cool eye for simple style. Her online store is a reflection of her personal look–carefully edited, expensive-looking, and chic.

7. We Wore What

Danielle Bernstein’s fashion blog is blowing up even bigger by the day. Right now she doesn’t have a fully integrated online store, but according to the website, it’s coming soon. You can still shop her pre-loved styles online however, and while the offering isn’t huge just yet, what’s available is pretty cute.

8. Brunch at Saks

Cute home decor blog, Brunch at Saks, has integrated a small e-boutique into its home and style website. Head here for cute cushions, throws, and original furniture for your pad.

9. Jessica Sepel Health

Health blogger and qualified nutritionist, Jessica Sepel, blogs about good-for-you recipes, fitness tips, and basically everything you need to actually achieve your healthy New Year’s resolutions this year. Over at her online store, you can buy guides on how to stop emotional eating (handy), detox plans, and more.

10. Song of Style

Aimee Song from Song of Style is a favorite with the street style paparazzi when fashion week rolls around–and with good reason, this girl’s got style! Her online store, Two Songs, sells the cute slogan tees and sweaters that keep popping up on her outfit posts.

11. Brooklyn Blonde

New Yorker, Helena Glazer has a personal style that’s cool and easy to try at home–which is exactly why we love that you can buy her favorite pieces online. A “shop” section on her website pulls together a select edit of pieces from a bunch of different brands and retailers, offering everything from designer shoes to the lipgloss she can’t live without.

12. Haute Pursuit

You know fashion blogger, Vanessa Hong, for her recognizable sense of style and killer blonde hair cut, but did you know she also runs an online store? Here, she sells on-trend accessories available around the $50 mark, “Haute” slogan tees and sweaters, and more.

13. Media Marmalade

Come here for a refreshingly affordable, always on-trend edit of the new arrivals landing in your favorite fashion retailers.

14. Remodelista

Aside from the cute home and living content, followers hit this digital destinations to browse and shop thousands of things to that will make your old digs feel totally new.

15. Gary Pepper Girl

She’s undoubtedly one of the world’s biggest bloggers, and Nicole Warne doesn’t just offer content up on her blog, Gary Pepper Girl–she has a specific shopping section using affiliate links to pull together her favorite, ultra-feminine fashion pieces from designers across the globe.

16. The Blonde Salad

The Blonde Salad blogger, Chiara Ferragni, doesn’t sell her self-titled collection of too-cute shoes directly through her blog, but rather retails online at chiaraferragnicollection.com.

17. They All Hate Us

Two all-Australian babes (and besties IRL), Elle Ferguson and Tash Sefton curate inspirational images on their blog, They All Hate Us. The pair is known for their love of ripped jeans, and sells their top 10 wardrobe picks online every month. Head over for the best new buys from Australian labels, and lots of distressed denim.