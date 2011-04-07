17-Day Diet: Weight Loss Goes Viral

Step aside Rebecca Black it seems we’ve moved beyond the viral video to a whole new web craze: the viral diet. Dr. Michael Moreno’s 17-day diet has won over fans all over the Internet, causing people all over the country to share their amazing weight-loss success stories. The diet is made up of four 17-day cycles, because apparently 17 days is the time when your body starts to recognize a diet and your metabolism starts to slow down. One woman, Rachel Wilcox, lost 13 pounds during the first 17-day cycle, motivating her to try another cycle. She ended up losing 36 pounds in four months. For other success stories and to learn more about Dr. Moreno’s diet, watch the video below.

With everything I’ve read, watched and heard on the 17-day diet, I’m still not quite sure what sets this plan apart from any other portion controlled diet. Sure, the results are very apparent, but what’s so innovative here? According to the book, “dieters vary the carbs, proteins, fruits and other kinds of foods they eat in order to stimulate their metabolism and promote weight loss.” That’s not exactly ground-breaking, so why has this particular diet become such a web craze? Have any of you tried this or any other viral diet lately? If so, feel free to share your experience and enlighten me in the comments.