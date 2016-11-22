17 Cropped Sweatshirts to Layer Over Everything

For someone with a short torso like me, a cropped sweatshirt isn’t just a closet staple, but a secret weapon: I’m 5’2 on a good day, so most “cropped” styles hit right at my hip, making all my outfits look less I-just-crawled-out-of-bed-schleppy and more like purposeful athleisure. Plus, even if you’re not vertically challenged like me, they’re great for layering under a turtleneck when you need to really bundle up but don’t want too much extra volume.

And sure, you can drop more than your month’s rent on the Vetements’ politically driven (and genius, if I do say so myself) version if you’re so inclined, but we found 17 less-pointed options, including a cashmere mockneck and a Calvin Klein-branded iteration. Shop our favorite cropped sweatshirts below!