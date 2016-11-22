17 Cropped Sweatshirts to Layer Over Everything

For someone with a short torso like me, a cropped sweatshirt isn’t just a closet staple, but a secret weapon: I’m 5’2 on a good day, so most “cropped” styles hit right at my hip, making all my outfits look less I-just-crawled-out-of-bed-schleppy and more like purposeful athleisure. Plus, even if you’re not vertically challenged like me, they’re great for layering under a turtleneck when you need to really bundle up but don’t want too much extra volume.
And sure, you can drop more than your month’s rent on the Vetements’ politically driven (and genius, if I do say so myself) version if you’re so inclined, but we found 17 less-pointed options, including a cashmere mockneck and a Calvin Klein-branded iteration. Shop our favorite cropped sweatshirts below!
Acida Cropped Sweatshirt, $71; at Tictail
Tictail
Everlane The Cashmere Crop Mockneck Sweatshirt, $130; at Everlane
Everlane
adidas Originals Bonded Lace Crop Sweatshirt With Trefoil Logo, $65; at ASOS
ASOS
Cheap Monday Crop Sweatshirt, $27; at ASOS
ASOS
Agolde Lara Oversized Crop Sweatshirt, $128; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Hilfiger Collection Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt, $289; at Stylebop
Stylebop
Boohoo Layla Stripe Cropped Sweatshirt, $20; at Boohoo
Boohoo
Zara Cropped Sweatshirt, $49.90; at Zara
Zara
Calvin Klein Jeans Logo Cropped Sweatshirt, $98.37; at Farfetch
Farfetch
Charlotte Russe Varsity Striped Cropped Sweatshirt, $13.99; at Charlotte Russe
Charlotte Russe
Etre Cécile Logo Cropped Sweatshirt, $210.35; at Farfetch
Farfetch
H&M Short Hooded Sweatshirt, $17.99; at H&M
H&M
Pixie Market Pointed Sleeves Sweatshirt, $89; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Topshop Airtex Colourblock Sweatshirt, $50; at Topshop
Topshop
Tibi Cropped Stretch-Neoprene Sweatshirt, $197.50; at The Outnet
The Outnet
Trash Queen Grid Cropped Sweatshirt, $39; at Tictail
Tictail