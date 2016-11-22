StyleCaster
17 Cropped Sweatshirts to Layer Over Everything

Lauren Caruso
by
Cropped Sweatshirts
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

For someone with a short torso like me, a cropped sweatshirt isn’t just a closet staple, but a secret weapon: I’m 5’2 on a good day, so most “cropped” styles hit right at my hip, making all my outfits look less I-just-crawled-out-of-bed-schleppy and more like purposeful athleisure. Plus, even if you’re not vertically challenged like me, they’re great for layering under a turtleneck when you need to really bundle up but don’t want too much extra volume.

And sure, you can drop more than your month’s rent on the Vetements’ politically driven (and genius, if I do say so myself) version if you’re so inclined, but we found 17 less-pointed options, including a cashmere mockneck and a Calvin Klein-branded iteration. Shop our favorite cropped sweatshirts below!

1 of 17

Acida Cropped Sweatshirt, $71; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail

BDG Jeri Raglan Cropped Sweatshirt, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Everlane The Cashmere Crop Mockneck Sweatshirt, $130; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

adidas Originals Bonded Lace Crop Sweatshirt With Trefoil Logo, $65; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Cheap Monday Crop Sweatshirt, $27; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Agolde Lara Oversized Crop Sweatshirt, $128; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Hilfiger Collection Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt, $289; at Stylebop

Photo: Stylebop

Boohoo Layla Stripe Cropped Sweatshirt, $20; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Zara Cropped Sweatshirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Calvin Klein Jeans Logo Cropped Sweatshirt, $98.37; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Charlotte Russe Varsity Striped Cropped Sweatshirt, $13.99; at Charlotte Russe

Photo: Charlotte Russe

Etre Cécile Logo Cropped Sweatshirt, $210.35; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

H&M Short Hooded Sweatshirt, $17.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Pixie Market Pointed Sleeves Sweatshirt, $89; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Topshop Airtex Colourblock Sweatshirt, $50; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Tibi Cropped Stretch-Neoprene Sweatshirt, $197.50; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

Trash Queen Grid Cropped Sweatshirt, $39; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail

