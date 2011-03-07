StyleCaster
Share

17 Blogs We’re Following on BlogLovin’

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Blogs We’re Following on BlogLovin’

Lauren Caruso
by
17 Blogs We’re Following on BlogLovin’
17 Start slideshow

Sound the horns! We just made it a little easier for you to follow our every move StyleCaster is officially on BlogLovin’! Just fulfilling our duty to bring style to the people…

Follow us to check out our own curated mix of original fashion editorials, expert beauty tips, dating advice and the occasional Charlie Sheen update (you know the things that really matter). Because we update the site seemingly every minute, there’s a steady stream of inspiration to keep you occupied. Win!

In case you’re new to BlogLovin’, we’ve complied a handy list of sites you’re sure to love. Feel free to let us know in the comments if we missed any (like yours!) and follow us so we can return the favor.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Cupcakes and Cashmere
Author: Emily Schuman
Link: http://cupcakesandcashmere.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/201982/cupcakes-and-cashmere
Twitter: http://twitter.com/byEmily
Why we love it: Though I can't decide if I want to eat or shop after scrolling through her blog, Emily's laid-back chic is instantly relatable and simultaneously envy-inducing.

Style Scrapbook
Author: Andy
Link: http://www.stylescrapbook.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/238332/style-scrapbook
Twitter: http://twitter.com/stylescrapbook
Why we love it:  Andy's reblog-worthy shots have an authentic, scrapbook vibe complete with commentary that remind you she's just one of us...sort of.

Fashion Toast
Author: Rumi Neely
Link: http://www.fashiontoast.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/4735/fashion-toast
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rumineely
Why we love it: Does Rumi really need an introduction?

Studded Hearts
Author: Yenny
Link: http://studdedhearts.blogspot.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/803853/studded-hearts
Twitter: http://twitter.com/studdedhearts
Why we love it: It's the perfect mix of models off duty and on  both editorial and runway shots.

Fashion Squad
Author: Carolina Engman
Link: http://www.fashionsquad.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/156/fashion-squad
Twitter: http://twitter.com/carolinaengman
Why we love it: Simply scrolling through her curated posts make us feel way more important than we are, but we're not complaining...

Stardust and Sequins
Author: Cameron
Link: http://stardustandsequins.wordpress.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/365849/stardust-and-sequins
Twitter: http://twitter.com/stardustsequins
Why we love it: A lovely stream of models, celebs and the occasional macaroon  sprinkled with adorable commentary. What more could a girl ask for?

The Blonde Salad
Author: Chiara Ferragni
Link: http://www.theblondesalad.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/1170236/the-blonde-salad
Twitter: http://twitter.com/ChiaraFerragni
Why we love it: Even well before winning BlogLovin's Newcomer of the Year award, Chiara was helping you prepare for your Mediterranean shopping vacation with her sartorial bi-lingual updates. Always looking out!

Fashion Chalet
Author: Erika Marie
Link: http://www.fashionchalet.net/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/38534/fashion-chalet
Twitter: http://twitter.com/fashionchalet
Why we love it: Erika mixes her own street style looks with shots of her favorite products and runway styles.

Little Plastic Horses
Author: Cat Wallace
Link: http://littleplastichorses.blogspot.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/563237/little-plastic-horses
Twitter: http://twitter.com/callmecat9
Why we love it: It's easily the most chic combination of every editorial you've ever wanted to see. Win!

The Glamourai
Author: Kelly Framel
Link: http://www.theglamourai.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/193909/the-glamourai
Twitter: http://twitter.com/theglamourai
Why we love it: We couldn't be happier to have a peek inside Kelly's creative outlet  a wondrous mix of editorial impetuses and unapologetically beautiful shots of her own style. After all, she IS one of the 50 most stylish New Yorkers...

Karlas Closet
Author: Karla Deras
Link: http://karlascloset.blogspot.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/27709/karlas-closet
Twitter: http://twitter.com/karla_deras
Why we love it: Karla has an adorable pixie cut and an even more adorable closet  that she lets you shop out of. Yea, seriously.

The Man Repeller
Author: Man Repeller
Link: http://www.manrepeller.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/1809545/the-man-repeller
Twitter: http://twitter.com/manrepeller
Why we love it: It's nearly impossible to ignore any blog that endorses adorning your nether regions in fabrics, not unlike a Muppet Baby.

Because Im Addicted
Author: Geri Hirsch
Link: http://becauseimaddicted.net/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/25447/because-im-addicted
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GeriHirsch
Why we love it: Geri combines runway collections, street style pics and behind-the-scenes shots that make you feel particularly entitled.

Le Fashion
Author: Jenn Camp
Link: http://lefashionimage.blogspot.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/39894/le-fashion
Twitter: http://twitter.com/_lefashion_
Why we love it: As the author of Olsens Anonymous, Le Love and Le Smoking, Jenn Camp is the queen of stringing together constant pictorial inspiration.

Thats Chic
Author: Rachel Nguyen
Link: http://www.thatschic.net/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/525105/thats-chic
Twitter: http://twitter.com/thatschic
Why we love it: Rachel injects street style with some lifestyle flavor. The best part? She runs a Chic Shop  the link to her store of pre-loved and vintage pieces is right at the top. Amaze!

Sea of Shoes
Author: Jane Aldridge
Link: http://seaofshoes.typepad.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/blog/35152/sea-of-shoes
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sea_of_shoes
Why we love it: Jane's fiery hair and unmatched style are seriously swoon-worthy!

Bonus! StyleCaster
Author: The StyleCaster Team!
Link: http://www.stylecaster.com/
BlogLovin: http://www.bloglovin.com/en/blog/1052868/stylecaster
Twitter: http://twitter.com/stylecaster
Why we love it: Not to toot our own horns here, but we're a one-stop-shop  where else can you find original fashion editorials, peer into the mind of a beauty expert AND become well-versed enough on the real world to impress the opposite sex?  Toot toot, bitches!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrity Hair Twins

Celebrity Hair Twins
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share