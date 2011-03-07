17 Blogs We’re Following on BlogLovin’

Sound the horns! We just made it a little easier for you to follow our every move StyleCaster is officially on BlogLovin’! Just fulfilling our duty to bring style to the people…

Follow us to check out our own curated mix of original fashion editorials, expert beauty tips, dating advice and the occasional Charlie Sheen update (you know the things that really matter). Because we update the site seemingly every minute, there’s a steady stream of inspiration to keep you occupied. Win!

In case you’re new to BlogLovin’, we’ve complied a handy list of sites you’re sure to love. Feel free to let us know in the comments if we missed any (like yours!) and follow us so we can return the favor.