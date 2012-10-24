Want: This Gauzy (And Incredibly Chic) Tie-Dye Tee

What: This Opening Ceremony tee, dip-dyed to perfection.

Why: Since our days at summer camp, when we’d wrap rubberbands around Hanes T-shirts and dip them in buckets of dye, we’ve always had an affinity for tie-dye tops. Now that we’ve gained a bit more style savvy, we’re loving this elevated cotton gauze version.

How: For a super-chic and slightly unexpected take, we’d pair this top with a super-slim pair of black pants and a fitted blazer for a modern suiting look. For a more casual take, we’d wear this tucked into a pair of high-waist trousers or — in the summer — wih a pair of worn-in cutoffs.

Bonus! The top is being sold on the wonderful site Of A Kind, so there are only 30 available. Hurry up!

Opening Ceremony Julie Dyed Tee, $135; at Of a Kind