16 Unexpected Prints To Buy Now!

Prints may not be anything new in fashion after all, the printed wrap dress became a household name after Diane von Furstenberg swaddled women everywhere in her signature ’70s dresses. But bold prints on pants? On clogs even? If labels like Dries van Noten and Miu Miu have anything to say about the fashion trend, the answer is why not? Or more likely, yes, yes, yes!

Designers have been taking a more out-of-the box approach to printed pieces as of late, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Take, for example, the Stella McCartney wedges above that give happy clouds more than an elementary school audience. Even Ray-Ban, the ultimate brand when it comes to classic shades, launched their rare print line of sunnies for spring that feature everything from candy stripes, lush florals to a NYC map. And who thought Dr. Martens would ever depart from their born-to-be-badass roots and launch a printed floral line? So in the spirit of the unexpected, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best pieces shoppable right now that aren’t just your average old print. We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Unconventional Morning Floral Sneakers

Stella McCartney cloud print wedges, $212.50, at the outnet.com. 50% off!

Mosley Tribes eyewear Lyndel sunglasses, $180 at shopbop.com.

Acne contact stoned pants, $223.30 at shopbop.com.

Dr Martens 1640 Rose Print 8-Eye boots, $143.73, at asos.com.

Roxy stegging leggings, $32.50, at roxy.com.

Asos oval polka dot ring, $11.84, at asos.com.

ALDO 'Jostes' wedges, $90, at aldoshoes.com.

Rowena silk wrapped bangle, $30 each, at oogaboogastore.com.

Mini for Many canvas striped wedges, $135, at needsupply.com.

Juicy Couture chiffon tie necklace, $58, at juicycouture.com

Jeffrey Campbell python ninety-nine boot, $122, at oaknyc.com.

Betsey Johnson leopard print bow drop earrings, $30, at lordandtaylor.com.

Dries van Noten silk geometric print trousers, $275, at mytheresa.com.

Alexander McQueen skull print ballerina flats, $351, at farfetch.com.

Numph Square print harem pant, $64.25, at asos.com.

ASOS printed fabric necklace, $9.30, at asos.com.

