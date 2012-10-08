Mila Kunis Named Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive

It’s always interesting to see who Esquire chooses as their annual “Sexiest Woman Alive,” and this year it’s none other than Mila Kunis. The 29-year-old “Friends With Benefits” star vamps it up sans shirt on the magazine’s November cover in a pair of low-slung leather pants, mussed-up hair and plenty of black eyeliner (basically all the stereotypical components of “Hey, I’m sexy!”).

Kunis — who’s been dating her former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher for five months — joins the body-baring ranks of past “Sexiest” winners Angelia Jolie, Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Kate Beckinsale, Minka Kelly and Rihanna.

What do you think? Should Mila have been chosen as this year’s Sexiest Woman Alive? Let us know!