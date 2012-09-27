H&M Reveals New Luxury Line Will Hit Stores Next Spring

H&M officially announced that its new luxury label, “& Other Stories” is set to launch next spring, consisting of quality detail-oriented womenswear, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, bags, and beauty products. According to Vogue UK, collections will be created by ateliers based in both Paris and Stockholm, will clock in at affordable prices and each seasonal line will be based on “inspiring fashion stories.”

Considering the success of H&M’s designer collaborations with brands such as Versace and Karl Lagerfeld, this appears to be a natural progression: Clearly, there’s a demand for luxury-style goods at affordable prices. We’re loving the mood board H&M unveiled as part of the campaign, and have a good feeling about the collections. See you at the checkout line!