Watch: Alice Dellal Sports New Dr. Martens Stilettos For Fall Campaign Video

Before you write off those chunky leather boots for one more winter season, take a look at this new video of seasoned fashion muse and model Alice Dellal and friends in Dr. Marten‘s new Autumn/Winter 2012 campaign video. Seen on Elle UK, we follow punkish rockers from an all night bender to a birthday party to a bathtub to a pool hall shrouded in that all too familiar morning-after haze.

While shaved heads were a-plenty, what really caught our eye was the new stiletto (finally!) Personally, we’re loving the Kimora stiletto lace-up patent boots with the traditional Dr. Martens look. The campaign video features the studded versions of the infamous boot. Besides the heels, it also spotlights some styles we could definitely see making a more casual appearance in our wardrobe sometime soon.

What could be cuter than flower print combat boots to carry you into fall? Check out the video above and see for yourself!