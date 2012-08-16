J.Crew Taps Stylish ‘Real’ People For Fall Ad Campaign

We bet Scott Schuman and other street style heavyweights never would have guessed that their photography would have such an enormous influence on fashion photography going forward. Of late, brands from DKNY Jeans to Longchamp have been tapping stylish personalities instead of models to star in their campaigns — all shot in a more spontaneous, street style-inspired setting. The latest is J.Crew, who took this trend one step further with its latest campaign by featuring a range of trendsetters and fashion insiders for its fall campaign, as seen on WWD and the company’s website.

Though several subjects are fashion folk, we’re pleased to see other interesting people like David Karp, the CEO of Tumblr to cosmetics creator, Linda Rodin. If there’s one thing we’re taking away from these photos is that color is here to stay for fall, from vibrant blazers and brightly saturated trousers for ladies to mod-cut suits for men. Read on to see all of the ads!