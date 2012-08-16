StyleCaster
J.Crew Taps Stylish ‘Real’ People For Fall Ad Campaign

Liz Doupnik
by
We bet Scott Schuman and other street style heavyweights never would have guessed that their photography would have such an enormous influence on fashion photography going forward. Of late, brands from DKNY Jeans to Longchamp have been tapping stylish personalities instead of models to star in their campaigns — all shot in a more spontaneous, street style-inspired setting. The latest is J.Crew, who took this trend one step further with its latest campaign by featuring a range of trendsetters and fashion insiders for its fall campaign, as seen on WWD and the company’s website.

Though several subjects are fashion folk, we’re pleased to see other interesting people like David Karp, the CEO of Tumblr to cosmetics creator, Linda Rodin. If there’s one thing we’re taking away from these photos is that color is here to stay for fall, from vibrant blazers and brightly saturated trousers for ladies to mod-cut suits for men. Read on to see all of the ads!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Linda Rodin, Creator, Rodin Olio Lusso

Photo: J. Crew/

Caroline Issa, Fashion Director, Tank Magazine

Photo: J. Crew/

Henry Arthur, Design Architect

Photo: J. Crew/

Virginie Mouzat, Deputy Editor, Le Figaro

Photo: J. Crew/

Mathew MoneyPenny, President & CEO, Trunk Archive

Photo: J. Crew/

Julia Sarr-Jamois, Fashion Editor, Wonderland Magazine

Photo: J. Crew/

Alice Lane, Makeup Artist

Photo: J. Crew/

Joe Carlucci, Contemporary Art Business Director

Photo: J. Crew/

Angela Goding, Assistant Director of Museum Development

Photo: J. Crew/

David Karp, Founder & Ceo, Tumblr

Photo: J. Crew/

Spencer Lyons, Field Advocacy Director, American Cancer Society

Photo: J. Crew/

