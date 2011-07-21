15-Year-Old Tavi Seeks a Book Deal, Makes Me Feel Worthless

Teen fashion wunderkind Tavi Gevinson continues to out-do, oh, pretty much everyone on the planet even people four times her age. For Tavi, a slumber party isn’t just a chance to paint your nails, watch Heathers on repeat and lip sync to old R&B hits using your hairbrush as a microphone, it’s a chance to get a book deal. But what do you expect from a girl who skips school to go to Paris for the Couture shows?

After a sleepover with author Marisa Meltzer of How Sassy Changed My Life fame the two came up with a book idea, WWD is reporting.Meltzer and the “Style Rookie” blogger are putting together a book proposal called Diary, which will be a ‘zine-style tome that incorporates scrapbooking, feminist manifesto and celebrity memento collage from the likes of Rodarte’s Laura and Kate Mulleavy.

If the book contains even half of the wit and all-over-the-place pop culture references that Style Rookie has (Tavi calls Miss Havisham of Great Expectations an HBIC I totally LOL’d) then I for one will totally buy it.

Will you be lining up to pick up a copy of Tavi Gevinson’s Diary?