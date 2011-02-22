15 Year Old Model Walks DVF Runway, Apologies Ensue

Diane von Furstenberg is chock full of apologies lately first offering one to the First Lady over the never-ending McQueen-gown-debacle (never thought I’d hear those three words in the same sentence…) and now over her inadvertent hiring of a 15-year-old girl to walk in her show for NYFW. As both designer and CFDA President, Miss von Furstenberg is a pronounced advocate of using healthy, CFDA-abiding models not only for her shows, but on all American runways. She sent out this apology via email to all CFDA members expressing her utmost regret for the underaged model:

“Colleagues and Designers,

I hope you are all resting from NY Fashion Week and that you are having great results from buyers and press.

As you remember, I sent you all a letter prior to the shows, emphasizing healthy models and diversity, and reminding you of our Health Guidelines.

One of the guidelines, as you know, is not to hire models under 16 in addition to making sure that all of them are properly fed.

Well, it is to my horror, that I discovered last Friday that in spite of me repeating that to my production and casting people, one girl slipped through the cracks. One girl who will be 16 in March walked my show last week!

I was horrified and terribly embarrassed. From now on I will instruct my casting people to demand IDs. I encourage you to do the same.

Please accept my apology. I am trying to be a good leader and set an exampleso please please accept my apology.

Love to you all.

Diane von Furstenberg”

Only DVF can beg for forgiveness and still be chic.