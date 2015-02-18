15 Ways to Work a Shag Rug Into Your Home

We’re always looking for the hottest trends in fashion, but there are also trends when it comes to home decor. One of the latest? Shag rugs.

These aren’t your mom’s ’70s shags, though: Today’s versions are sleek, adding the right amount of texture to any room, whether you’re using it as a focal point in your living room, at the foot of your bed, or tossed over a chair or couch.

To show you just how much you need a shaggy rug, we’ve gathered 15 photos to inspire you!