15 Ways to Work a Shag Rug Into Your Home

Kristen Bousquet
by
We’re always looking for the hottest trends in fashion, but there are also trends when it comes to home decor. One of the latest? Shag rugs.

These aren’t your mom’s ’70s shags, though: Today’s versions are sleek, adding the right amount of texture to any room, whether you’re using it as a focal point in your living room, at the foot of your bed, or tossed over a chair or couch.

To show you just how much you need a shaggy rug, we’ve gathered 15 photos to inspire you!

Photo: Interior Classics

Photo: IKEA

Photo: Tiny Project

Photo: Patrick Cline

Photo: Dust Jacket Attic

Photo: Interior Collective

Photo: Wild Things

Photo: Show Home

Photo: Boska

Photo: La Shed Architecture

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: NY Times

Photo: Nordic House

Photo: Decor Dots

Photo: House and Home

