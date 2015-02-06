StyleCaster
15 Ways to Sport Jogging Pants Like a Fashion Pro

Kristen Bousquet
by
After countless family dinners, celebrations and other get-togethers we faced during the last few months, wearing a pair of tight skinny jeans might not always be our first choice. Luckily, jogging pants—sleeker versions of sweatpants, essentially—have been making waves with the style set.

Apart from being way comfy, you can pair these bad boys with just about any top from sweaters to T-shirts and leather jackets. And—thanks to their elasticized cuffs—joggers will even work with shoes that aren’t sneakers like ankle boots, pointy loafers, and strappy sandals.

To see some of the most stylish ways to rock these comfortable bottoms, click through the slideshow above!

1 of 15

Photo: Ania B

Photo: The Pearl Oyster

Photo: In My Dreams

Photo: By Annabelle

Photo: Catching Couture

Photo: Trendencies

Photo: Sunkissed Steph

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: The Midnite Blues

Photo: Jax Fifth Avenue

Photo: Cuppajyo

Photo: Love Blair

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: The A Lens

Photo: Petite Side of Style

