15 Statement Cuffs To Complete Your Look

Michelle
by
In the world of reason that exists in my own subconscious, dropping a pretty painful penny on a dainty pair of earrings or a delicate chain necklace that likely no one will notice hardly seems justifiable. If you’re going to spend mad money on any one singular item, it better be worth it and by worth it, we mean bold, beautiful, and perhaps most importantly: enviable.

Chunky statement necklaces may have been the big hit for spring ’10, but the attention is moving to your arms for the upcoming season, so start lifting those 5-pounders asap. Loud statement cuffs are where it’s at, and since we don’t recommend stacking them like bangles, one that’s eye-catching enough should do just fine. We selected fifteen options that we think are worth your one-time splurge, whether that means $88 for your budget, or over $1000. Scroll through the cuffs above to see if any of them spark your sartorial spirit.

Disaya black and gold jagged electricity cuff, $219, at Asos

Low Luv x Erin Wasson snake hinge cuff, $245, at Need Supply

Aurélie Bidermann gold-dipped lace cuff, $1890, at Net-A-Porter

Dannijo 'Chloe' cuff, $270, at Dannijo

Blydesign blue agate shield cuff, $88, at Max & Chloe

Beaded statement cuff, $295, at Neiman Marcus

Peachoo + Krejberg brass cuff, $624, at Far Fetch

Pamela Love 'Douglas' feather cuff, $230, at Shop Zoe

Anthropologie falling coins cuff, $330, Anthropologie

CC Skye 'Nika' cuff, $249, at Zappos

Giles and Brother large nut and bolt cuff, $175, at Giles and Brother

All For The Mountain transformer cuff, $276, at Totokaelo

Paige Novick gunmetal multi link cuff, $500, at Neiman Marcus

Fenton/Fallon for J.Crew piano cuff, $115, at J.Crew

J. Dauphin 'baby please don't go' cuff, $253, at Asos

