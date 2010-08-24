15 Statement Cuffs To Complete Your Look

In the world of reason that exists in my own subconscious, dropping a pretty painful penny on a dainty pair of earrings or a delicate chain necklace that likely no one will notice hardly seems justifiable. If you’re going to spend mad money on any one singular item, it better be worth it and by worth it, we mean bold, beautiful, and perhaps most importantly: enviable.

Chunky statement necklaces may have been the big hit for spring ’10, but the attention is moving to your arms for the upcoming season, so start lifting those 5-pounders asap. Loud statement cuffs are where it’s at, and since we don’t recommend stacking them like bangles, one that’s eye-catching enough should do just fine. We selected fifteen options that we think are worth your one-time splurge, whether that means $88 for your budget, or over $1000. Scroll through the cuffs above to see if any of them spark your sartorial spirit.