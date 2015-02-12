StyleCaster
15 Signs You’ll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

by

We love street fashion as much as the next gal, but the fact remains that not everyone is cut out for street style stardom. Below, 15 signs you’ll never end up on a street style blog.

1. You’re short, but your name isn’t Miroslava.

how to look taller

 

mirslava 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

 

Miroslava_Duma_white_dress

2. Your street-crossing game is made up of one move: Not getting hit by cars. 

Milano str RF14 5123

New York str RF14 3575

New York str RS14 5832

street 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

3. You’d rather have the actual French fries. Or the lobster.

Milano str RF14 2794

lobster 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

4. You never hold hands or link arms with your friends, dress in complementing outfits, or wear matching headwear.

Milano str RF14 6941

Milano str RF14 6986

friends 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

New York str RF14 1099

New York str RS14 7731

Paris str V RF14 3075

hats 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

5. Not even Annie Leibovitz could make you do this in the middle of a city street. In winter. 

New York str RF14 9101

6. You’re still convinced armholes were made to be used.

New York str RF14 2376

Paris str V RF14 7101

jacket drape 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

7. You’re like “Wait, why is she wearing a bathmat after a pastel hair dye experiment?”

Paris str A RF14 1911

8. You almost never climb up on passing trucks and pose. 

New York str RF14 1549

9. You also never really wear giant pom-poms on your head or on your neck that often.

Paris str A RF14 5986

pom pom fur 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

10. You rarely find yourself in a cocktail dress on the street at 9 a.m.

New York str RS14 3703

11. You wonder where they learned to be so understated in their use of color.

New York str RF14 4148

New York str RF14 8368

Paris str A RF14 5947

spicegirls 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

12. You normally wear your bra under your shirt.

New York str RS14 0010

New York str RS14 6898

13. Your shoes aren’t made of fur or look like hungry monsters. 

shoes 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

fur shoes 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

New York str RF13 9157

14. You left your Mickey ears at Disney World. When you were six. 

mickey ears 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

15. You were like “I loved you on Dancing With the Stars! Your Pasa Doble on was point!”

dwts 15 Signs Youll Never End Up on a Street Style Blog

All photos: ImaxTree; Jenny Norris

