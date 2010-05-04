To the consternation of boys everywhere, models on the catwalks recently have been anything but sexy. But in the spirit of Prada’s and Louis Vuitton’s recent Fall 2010 runway show where Victoria’s Secret beauties shared catwalk space with more coltish young things we’ve compiled a list of 15 sexiest models of the past and present.

1. Adriana Lima



Photo: Pirelli Calendar via first-magazine.net



This Brazilian sex bomb is also a devout Catholic we’d be thanking God everyday too if we had her body. Supposedly shy around boys at a young age, the 5′ 10″ model didn’t receive her first kiss until she was 17-years old. Fortunately, Lima is now happily married to Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric and the vertically-blessed duo recently welcomed a new daughter Valentina. Could another budding supermodel be amongst us?

2. Rosie Huntington Whiteley



Photo: GQ UK

Devon-born Rosie who is most famous for her work as a Victoria’s Secret model is your typical good-girl-turned-bad. An infamous party girl who has been spotted in many an upmarket London club, the 23-year-old was caught with drug paraphernalia at a party in 2008, which led to a telescopic amount of scrutiny into her personal life. Good thing she’s got the pouty lips to get her out of a bind.



3. Alessandra Ambrosio



Photo: INFevents.com

Yet another Brazilian Victorias’ Secret model there must be something in the (coconut) water Alessandra Ambrosio not only has the looks, she’s got a sense of humor to boot. The supermodel appeared alongside Sasha Baron Cohen on the cover of Marie Claire last year in order to promote his fashion mockumentary Bruno.

3. Paulina Porizkova



Photo: John G. Zimmerman via sportsillustrated.cnn.com

Here’s one for the modeling books. After being discovered by Elite modeling agency in 1980, Paulina Porizkova rose to fame in the early Eighties in Paris before appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1984. Since then, she’s become quite the fashionable household name. Her unique look and curvy yet toned physique dominated the majority of fashion magazines throughout the late Eighties and into the early Nineties.

5. Marisa Miller



Photo: INFevent.com

Having previously worked as a surfing instructor, Marisa Miller is a tomboy turned glamazon. However, her time at the beach came in handy when it came to her modeling career (as did her beach bod) the blonde seductress has appeared in every issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition from 2002-2008. In 2007, Miller infamously posed wearing nothing but an iPod.

6. Christie Brinkley



Photo: via dailymail.co.uk

Having appeared on over 500 magazine covers, there is no doubt that Christie Brinkley was the model many others aspired to be in the Seventies and Eighties. She’s lived quite the eventful life thus far, marrying a total of four times now and estimated to be worth $80 million dollars due to the amount of real estate she owns (mostly in the Hamptons). Now that’s one sexy model-mogul.

7. Miranda Kerr



Photo: Alexi Lubomirski via GQ.com

In 2007, the girl-next-door with the sweet dimples became the first Australian Victoria’s Secret mannequin. And as with all the VS chosen ones, Kerr’s career skyrocketed to supermodel status. In June 2009, men everywhere couldn’t take their eyes off her spread Australia’s Rolling Stone Magazine, in which the innocent-looking brunette posed naked, chained to a tree.



8. Gisele



Photo: via INFevents.com

According to Forbes, Gisele is the highest paid model in the world with an estimated fortune of $150 million (take that Christie Brinkley.) In December 2005, New York magazine chose 123 reasons to love New York City, in which number 43 was credited solely to Gisele Bundchen. In April 2008, a black and white nude photo of Gisele shot by iconic photographer Irving Penn was auctioned for a whopping $193,000.

9. Naomi Campbell



Photo: via fashionmodeldirectory.com

Despite the temper tantrums and hissy fits, Naomi Campbell is one of the most famous models in the world (okay, maybe they helped a bit.) One of the big six in the early Nineties, Campbell appeared to be everywhere. In 2009, the model spoke out, telling Female First, “Models need to earn their stripes I just think the term is used a little too loosely. Kate Moss is obviously a supermodel but, after Gisele [Bndchen], I dont think theres been one.”

10. Heidi Klum



Photo: Robert Erdmann via sportsillustrated.cnn.com

Much more than a pretty face, Klum has dabbled in the worlds of art and music and has even co-authored a book. The German model famous for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit editions amplified her status to primetime host back in 2004 when she took on a new project, Project Runway, where she added Auf Wiedersehen to the pop culture lexicon.

11. Jarah Mariano



Photo: SI.com

The Hawaiian born Sports Illustrated model moved to New York after first being scouted. Appearing in ads for brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Armani Exchange, the model also appeared in Jay Z’s comeback video Show Me What You Got. The golden ticket though? Jarah also adds some diversity to the pages of, what else, Victoria’s Secret.

12. Elle Macpherson



Photo: Brian Lanker via sportsillustrated.cnn.com

Having recently landed a hosting gig for Britain’s Next Top Model, Elle MacPherson can add it to her long list of achievements. Rising to fame in the early Eighties, this sexy Aussie racked up the most covers Sports Illustrated covers with five to her name.

13. Bar Refaeli



Photo: Raphael Mazzucco via sportsillustrated.cnn.net

Bar Refaeli, who is as famous for her on/off relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio as she is for her modeling career is our number 13. In 2009 she scooped up the prestigious cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Having modeled since she was just eight months old for a baby commercial, Bar certainly knows by now how to strike a pose.

14. Cindy Crawford



Photo: fashionindie.com

Known for her trademark mole just above her lip, Cindy Crawford has appeared in hundreds of magazines throughout the Eighties and Nineties. In July 1988, Crawford posed nude for Playboy magazine shot by Herb Ritts. A decade later, the brunette beauty reunited with Ritts for the raunchy October 1998 issue. She’s since quit modeling, but CC continues to use her celebrity status to promote her home and apparel brand.

15. Brooke Shields



Photo: Calvin Klein Jeans

Brooke Shields’ childhood career was almost as interesting as her adult one. By the age of 16, Brooke had become one of the most recognizable faces around with her early modeling jobs for Playboy and her controversial childhood roles that made the way for her adult career as an internationally known actress, author and of course, model.



