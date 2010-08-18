15 Products That Make Us Do A Double Take

In a typical day as a fashion editor, it’s not uncommon to be searching the web for a fantastic pair of fall booties or a great statement necklace – all in the name of, um, research. Sometimes a little “oops there goes another $300 at Net-A-Porter” inevitably happens, but it’s all just part of the job description right? Well, on one such recent quest, we started to stumble on a few fall items in stock (we’ll blame it on the lace bell bottoms) on some of our favorite e-commerce dailies that were to put it nicely not exactly seducing our credit cards. And to put it not so nicely, the stream of consciousness that followed went a little something like this: How dare you sell that lacy piece of blasphemy next to LANVIN?! Actually, it comes down to just three little letters: WTF.

But we’ll let you judge for yourselves whether you’d fall prey to these for-the-lack-of-a-less-ambiguous-term, interesting fall items. Click through the slide show above to check out some of the bizarre offerings your favorite retailers are trying to sell you this fall.