StyleCaster
Share

A Shoppable Inspiration Guide to Plus-Size Fall Fashion

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Shoppable Inspiration Guide to Plus-Size Fall Fashion

by
41 Shares
A Shoppable Inspiration Guide to Plus-Size Fall Fashion
34 Start slideshow
Photo: GabiFresh

As far as plus-size fashion goes, it’s long been a common gripe that there seems to be a gaping hole in the marketplace when it comes to brands that are equal parts on-trend and made to flatter curvy women. And while that’s still true in some respects, the growing influence of the plus-size blogosphere has gone a long way towards labels brands old and new to introduce more on-trend options for the curvy girls of the world—and, of course, provide outfit inspiration all year round.

MORE: 15 Pairs of Plus-Size Skinny Jeans to Shop Now

We’ve rounded up 17 of the season’s best pieces—including leather moto jackets, wide-calf boots, heavy knit cardigans, and layerable midi dresses—accompanied by styling ideas from bloggers GabiFresh, Nicolette Mason, Garner Style, and more.

MORE: 23 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game

Click through the gallery for plus-size fashion inspo you can actually use.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34

Photo: Kelly Augustine 

Peplum Moto Jacket, $99.95; at Lane Bryant 

Photo: Lane Bryant

Photo: Curvy Girl Chic 

Reversible Plaid Wrap, $69; at Catherines

Photo: Style Plus Curves

Peyton Studded Tall Boot, $62.30 (was $89); at Avenue

Photo: Nicolette Mason

Kenneth Cole New York Original Teddy Faux Fur Coat, $109.90 (was $178); at Nordstrom

Photo: Chloe Pierre

ASOS Curve Satin Pleated Caftan Midi Dress, $54.50 (was $73); at ASOS

Photo: Beauticurve

RI Plus Blue Ripped Amelie Super Skinny Jeans, $90; at River Island

Photo: Danielle Vanier

Embellished Cami Dress, $182.50; at Simply Be

Photo: Luziehtan

HDH Plus Button-Up Dress, $240; at Hackwith Design House

Photo: Lion Hunter 

Ribbed Striped Midi Dress, $79.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Emmi Snicker 

City Chic Miss Mod Button-Front Miniskirt, $59; at Nordstrom

Photo: Curls and Pearls 

Geo Print Jacquard Coatigan, $99.95; at Le Chateau

Photo: GabiFresh

Ashley Nell Tipton for Boutique+ Sequin-Sleeve Bomber Jacket, $74.99 (was $125); at JCPenney

Photo: Girl With Curves

The Shavon Midi Skirt, $150; at Etsy store Demestik by Reuben Reuel

Photo: Wardrobe Oxygen 

ASOS Curve Round-Neck T-Shirt, $19.50; at ASOS

Photo: Garner Style

Plus Size Moto Jacket, $44.99; at Charlotte Russe

Photo: Manfattan

Check Boucle Coatigan, $89  (was $119); at Long Tall Sally

Photo: Fat Girl Flow 

Kayla Cocoon Crochet Cardigan, $20.99 (was $38.90); at Fashion to Figure

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 5 Best Under-Eye Creams That Actually Work

The 5 Best Under-Eye Creams That Actually Work
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share