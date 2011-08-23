15 Pieces 15 Ways: UK Style by French Connection

Sears and French Connection have teamed up to bring the fresh and cutting edge design of UK Style to the Sears customer.

Since this past spring, seasoned fans of the brand have been able to shop for UK Style by French Connection in over 500 Sears locations by way of in-store branded boutiques.

The collection’s competitive prices are wait-in-line-at-the-crack-of-dawn worthy, and allow the fashion obsessed to walk away with a fully stocked wardrobe for fall complete with all the delightful layering pieces a girl could want.

StyleCaster has taken the opportunity to show our budget-conscious fashion friends just how to mix and match all of UK Style by French Connection’s casual-cool separates.

Whether it be a slouchy and cozy grandfather cardigan, a soft, perfectly worn cropped t-shirt or a drool-worthy flirty romper, this collection has the perfect combo of neutrals mixed with cleverly crafted prints to fool any fashion expert into thinking you’ve blown your entire savings on the collection. Good news is you won’t even make a dent, but that can be our little secret!In fact, we’re giving you a chance to win some of these great styles.

HOW TO ENTER THE GIVEAWAY:

Upload a Daily Mirror withyour UK Style by French Connection inspired look to win prizes from UK Style.

Click through the slideshow above to view the best ways to mix and match 2 weeks worth of drop-dead-gorgeous looks on a budget.

1. Quilted yoke jacket, $42.99

2. Woven shell, $17.99

3. Wide crop top, $16.99

4. Romper, $33.99

5. Lace cropped T, $16.99

6. Printed A line racer tank, $20.99

7. Bow backed crop top, $17.99

8. Paisley waltz dress, $28.99

9. Draped front jacket, $42.99

10. Fall twill short, $17.99

11. High waisted wide leg trouser, $39.99

12. Sleeveless flair sweater dress, $39.99

13. French terry cargo pant, $23.99

14. Striped ballet neck tee, $16.99

15. Belted ribbed cardigan, $23.99

Visit searsStyle.com to check out the latest fall fashions for UK Style by French Connection

Boutique 9 suede wedges, $150, at Saks

Topshop black leather boots, $124, at Topshop

Bass lace-up shoes, $59, at Bass