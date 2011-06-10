15 Perfect Little White Dresses, Summer’s Answer to the LBD

By the time the scorching temps roll around, the last thing you want to do is put on anything that even remotely resembles the color black. So stay cool this summer with something a little lighter and brighter. Go with soft, fluid shifts for daytime, or opt for something a bit more risque when the sun goes down a little cutout action perhaps? Whatever your mood, the LWD should be your go-to summer wardrobe staple. Dressed up or down, you can’t go wrong. Click through for 15 minis to get you started.